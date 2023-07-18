Debinha, Caicedo, and Other Latina Players To Watch in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Fierce

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup just two days away, anticipation is high to see female talent on the field.

While the Latin American women’s teams participating in the World Cup have already faced each other in the play-off qualifying matches, fans still eagerly await the games.

Experienced Latin American players, such as Argentina’s Mariana Larroquette and Brazil’s Debinha, have already played multiple matches for their national teams. Alongside them, younger players like Colombia’s Linda Caicedo and Costa Rica’s Priscilla Chinchilla will showcase their talent in the games to come.

These are the Latina players you need to be watching closely at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Mariana Larroquette

Heading into the World Cup, Mariana Larroquette has quickly become one of the most important players on the Argentina 2023 women’s national team.

Although Larroquette scored no goals during the Copa America Femenina 2022, she scored three in Argentina’s first three games in 2023. Her goals helped secure two international friendly wins against New Zealand and one against Chile.

Larroquette is a winger for Club Leon, a team in Mexico’s Liga BBVA Feminil. She played briefly for Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) during the 2021 season, scoring two goals in eight games.

The Orlando Pride signed Larroquette in early July with a contract through the 2023 NWSL season.

Linda Caicedo

In February, Linda Caicedo started all of Colombia’s matches in the 2023 Women’s Revelation Cup against teams such as Mexico, Costa Rica, and Nigeria. In addition, last year, Caicedo also played in the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups and the Copa America Femenina.

Although Brazil eliminated Colombia in the final of the Copa America Femenina, Caicedo won the tournament’s best player award. Before playing Brazil, Colombia eliminated Argentina with a single goal scored by Caicedo, who was 17 years old at the time.

Caicedo, who turned 18 in February, recently signed with Real Madrid. The team announced the signing just two days after her birthday. Before going to Spain and signing for Real Madrid, Caicedo played for the Colombian Club Deportivo de Cali.

Roselord Borgella

In 2022, Roselord Borgella joined French side Dijon FCO as a striker for the 2022-2023 season. Before that, she played for GPSO 92 Issy in the French second division of women’s soccer.

However, earlier this year, as a Haitian women’s national team member, Borgella scored two goals in the team’s first game in the Qualifying Tournament against Senegal. Then, in the team’s second game, Melchie Dumornay scored two more goals to officially put Haiti’s women’s national team into its first World Cup tournament.

Borgella previously played in the NWSL for FC Indiana and the Boston Breakers. She also played for Santiago Morning in Chile, where, according to FIFA, she scored more than 100 goals between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Debinha

Debora Cristiane de Oliveira, better known as Debinha, has been part of the Brazil women’s national team for over a decade. She plays for Kansas City Current as a midfielder, the same position she plays in Brazil.

But as part of the Brazilian national team, Debinha has become one of the team’s most consistent scorers, including in international friendlies in recent seasons. At the Copa America Femenina 2022, she scored five goals in six games. Her fifth goal won the championship for Brazil’s women’s national team, making her one of Brazil’s top two scorers during the tournament.

During the 2022 NWSL season, Debinha was part of the North Carolina Courage squad. She was the top scorer in the NWSL Championship tournament and the NWSL Challenge Cup with 17 goals.

Marta Cox

Marta Cox is the captain of the Panama women’s national team. The midfielder and captain scored a goal against Papua New Guinea in Panama’s first World Cup Qualifying Playoff Tournament game.

Then, in Panama’s second qualifier against Paraguay, from a direct free kick, Cox set up the promising Lineth Cedeño to score the game’s only goal. With that, Panama officially entered the World Cup. Like Haiti, Panama’s women’s national team is participating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Panamanian Cox plays for Puchuca of Liga MX Femenil. She joined the national team in 2021.

Priscila Chinchilla

Glasgow City F.C. midfielder Priscila Chinchilla has scored more than 40 goals since joining the team in 2021. But she also plays for her native country, the Costa Rican women’s national soccer team.

Recently, at the Women’s Revelation Cup 2023, Chinchilla scored Costa Rica’s only goal against Colombia. In addition, Chinchilla’s goal was Costa Rica’s only point in the four-team tournament.

At the time of writing, Chinchilla’s home team, Glasgow City, is leading the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Yamila Rodriguez

While Larroquette did not score for Argentina in the Copa America Femenina, Yamila Rodriguez scored six goals in the tournament.

Ultimately, Rodriguez was the top scorer in the Copa America Femenina. The Argentine striker finished the South American tournament with one goal more than Brazil’s top two scorers and four goals more than Colombia’s top five. Brazil and Colombia met in the final of the tournament.

In February, Rodriguez signed for Brazilian team Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

