Karol G’s Dedication to Luz Mery Tristán’s Daughter in Her Concert is a Call Against Femicide

At her recent Miami concert, Latina sensation Karol G experienced one such profound encounter that not only moved her but highlighted the harrowing state of femicide in Latin America and among Latinas in the United States.

The Bichota, who has been blazing a trail across the U.S. with her mesmerizing performances, shared a poignant moment during her Miami performances.

Amid the pulsating beats and dazzling lights, she noticed a recurrent face in the crowd. Young Valeria Tristán held up a sign, requesting a song dedication for her mother “in heaven.”

That mother was none other than Luz Mery Tristán, the renowned Colombian skater and a champion for athlete rights. A life tragically extinguished in a suspected act of femicide.

A daughter’s pain transformed into a fight against femicide across Latin America

The stark reality of femicide looms large across Latin America. The region sadly ranks highest in the world for femicide, with staggering figures highlighting the gravity of this crisis.

At least 4,473 women were victims of femicide in Latin America in 2021, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reported on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The figure represents an average of 12 violent gender-related deaths of women per day in the region.

This societal malignancy isn’t limited to Latin America. Latinas in the U.S. also face disproportionately high rates of gender-based violence.

On the second night of Karol G’s concert, she recognized Valeria and her haunting placard. The realization behind Valeria’s poignant message resonated with Karol as she told the audience about the young girl’s dedication request on previous days.

Cameras zoomed in on a tearful Valeria, holding up a new sign bearing the powerful hashtag “#NiUnaMás’ – Not One More.”

Addressing Valeria, an emotional Karol G said, “Today, you brought another sign. Not One More. We’re going to sing this song, and we’ll sing it from the soul. Let’s heal our hearts tonight. It’s wonderful you came tonight to share this with me. Thank you.”

El emotivo momento en el concierto de Karol G en Miami, la hija de Luz Mery Tristán le pidió dedicarle canciones. Vídeo: antolathug @Karolg #luzmerytristán pic.twitter.com/d0BxTWayR8 — TUBARCO (@tubarconews) August 28, 2023

Unfortunately, Luz Mery Tristán, despite her contributions to Colombian sports, is now part of a tragic statistic.

As per reports, Tristán was found dead with gunshot wounds in a residence belonging to her suspected murderer. The gruesome scene brought Colombia’s athletic community to a halt.

In her prime, Luz Mery had dominated the world of skating, clinching the gold in the 5,000 meters at the 1990 World Skating Championship. A decade earlier, she was crowned national champion in the same discipline.

Beyond skating, she contributed to women’s cycling, participating in the 1986 Tour de France. Her post-retirement saw her nurturing future skating champions at her academy.

La Bichota embraced Valeria after they sang “Mientras me curo del cora”

As Karol G’s mellifluous voice filled the arena with the soulful strains of “Mientras me curo del cora,” the audience united in grief, empathy, and a shared hope for a world free of gender-based violence.

After the song, in a moving gesture, Karol stepped off the stage to embrace Valeria, symbolizing a bond forged in music and shared grief.

Karol G’s touching tribute was not just a musical note, but a reminder of the stark reality many women face and how they can come together to change it.

