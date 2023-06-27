Karol G and Eva Longoria’s Special Encounter at Paris Fashion Week is Melting the Internet

Fierce

Fashion Week in Paris is the ultimate global extravaganza that gets everyone hyped. It’s not just about the mind-blowing, out-of-this-world creations of designers worldwide. It’s also about the celebs who rock fashion shows, turning heads and slaying with their killer outfits.

Karol G and Eva Longoria set our social media feeds on fire when they shared an adorable and super special moment: their first-ever face-to-face meeting.

Longoria shared a video kicking things off by saying, “Look who’s right here with me!” Then, brace yourselves as Karol G can’t even handle it, exclaiming “I’m dead!”

You can practically feel the excitement oozing out of her after finally meeting one of her all-time favorite Latina actresses.

Eva Longoria and Karol were fangirling over each other at Fashion Week

“I’m going to die because I’m a fan, fan, fan of you”, Longoria gushed in Spanish. Then, Karol G adds, “You’re beautiful! What a pleasure to meet you finally.”

Longoria replies, “Yes! Finally, we’re together!” Cue the happy tears and double the awesomeness.

🎥 Karol G y Eva Longoria para el desfile de Jacquemus pic.twitter.com/mjRmFHJ0tS — Karol G Site (@KarolGSite) June 26, 2023

Eva was bold, stunning and serving jefa vibes

Let’s talk about Eva’s jaw-dropping look at Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show. She owned the runway in a stunning white linen pantsuit by the fabulous French label.

But that’s not all! She accessorized with one of Jacquemus’ iconic mini bags, the Le Chiquito. And those gold earrings? Absolute perfection. Oh, and let’s not forget her effortlessly chic messy bun — it was the cherry on top!

Meanwhile, Karol G served Colombian goddess

Switching gears to Karol G, who looked like a true goddess. She made a grand entrance with her long pink locks, perfectly complementing her sun-kissed skin and that natural, subtle makeup vibe.

Like Eva, Karol opted for an alluring white ensemble during the glamorous parade. And guess who accompanied her? Celebrity hairstylist Law Roach. He styled her in a stunning white off-the-shoulder gown, paired with a miniature leather Le Bambino bag by Jacquemus and red stiletto heels. Talk about slaying the fashion game!

But wait, there’s more! This show, called “Le Chouchou,” was held at the breathtaking Palace of Versailles in Paris. And it wasn’t just Karol G and Longoria stealing the spotlight.

The guest list was star-studded with artist such as Rauw Alejandro, Aron Piper, Gigi Hadid, India Amarteifio, David and Victoria Beckham, and many more fabulous personalities.

If you want to glimpse all the fashion magic and celebrity fabulousness, check out the link below to witness the Fall-Winter 2023 show. Trust us; it’s a total feast for the eyes!

