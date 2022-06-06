Camille Vasquez Is Becoming a Celebrity After the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Fierce

Whether people agree that Johnny Depp deserved to win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, one thing about the hotly debated trial has become undeniable: Camille Vasquez is a rockstar.

The 37-year-old attorney was one of nine people representing Depp from Brown Rudnick. Still, her performance during the trial, including her brutal cross-examination of Heard, saw her rise above as more than just part of Depp’s representation.

Vasquez is everywhere. From viral videos on TikTok and Instagram to the handful of devout fans who have already gotten tattoos of her on their bodies, Vasquez has inspired the kind of public reaction usually reserved for movie stars and popular musicians. In short, she’s become a celebrity. Of course, Hollywood studios — and competing law firms — are already trying to capitalize on her success with offers left and right.

“Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility,” a source said to the New York Post. “And the fact that she is a woman of color is an added bonus.”

If she accepts, Vasquez could become a featured guest on talk shows across multiple networks. There’s also a chance she could accept an offer to host her own show on one of the many prestigious cable networks currently vying for her attention. “Camille is inarguably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and networks are naturally chomping at the bit to speak with her about on-air opportunities,” said a former network executive.

There’s also the matter of law firm Brown Rudnick itself, which will undoubtedly be putting Vasquez on the fast track to partner status. Even still, with the kind of exposure Vasquez has gotten from the trial, sources told the New York Post the options are practically endless.

“There are two factors that go into making a partner — your quality of lawyering and ability to attract business. She can probably go anywhere and make a nice deal for herself,” said celebrity lawyer Judd Burstein, who represents Nicki Minaj.

Others were surprised that, as an associate, Vasquez took on the role that she did during the trial. Per the outlet, another source said, “Most of the time associates aren’t given the type of roles she was given — doing the cross and closings, that’s pretty unprecedented. Camille’s trial skills were much more effective than [Amber Heard’s lawyer] Elaine Bredehoft to a point where I almost felt bad for Elaine where she was being out-lawyered by an associate like that.”

Brown Rudnick additionally responded that they’re “thrilled that so many people are seeing what we’ve known for years: that Camille Vasquez is a star. We were always confident that she had what it takes to succeed on this stage. That’s why she is a key member of the trial team and has a bright future with us.”

