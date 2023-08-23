Camila Alves Reveals Mother-in-Law ‘Tested’ Her Initially, Spoke to Her in ‘Broken Spanish’

Fierce

Camila Alves McConaughey, 41, just opened up about initially having a “tricky” relationship with her suegra, husband Matthew McConaughey‘s mother, Mary McCabe.

While Alves McConaughey constantly uploads fun content with her suegra to Instagram nowadays, their tight-knit relationship wasn’t always the case. In fact, when Alves McConaughey first met the 53-year-old “Interstellar” actor in 2006, his mother kept “testing” her.

The Brazilian model explained on Southern Living’s podcast Biscuits & Jam, “She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me.”

“I mean really testing me,” she emphasized. Once she gave more details… well, turns out, she wasn’t kidding. The two might have a heartwarming relationship now, but back in the mid-aughts, it was giving “Monster-In-Law.”

If you have ever had a rocky relationship with your adorada suegra, you might just relate.

Camila Alves: Matthew McConaughey’s mom would put me down by speaking ‘broken’ Spanish, call me by his exes’ names https://t.co/lkl9Gybvqq pic.twitter.com/f6GRkNVbmz — Page Six (@PageSix) August 23, 2023

Alves McConaughey revealed that her husband’s mom called her by his “ex-girlfriend’s names”

Around midway through Alves McConaughey’s episode on the Biscuits & Jam podcast, the host zeroed in on her relationship with her mother-in-law, McCabe.

“How instrumental was [McCabe] in helping introduce you to the culture, and helping you get onboard with being a Texan?” the host asked. By this, the interviewer referenced the model being from Minas Gerais, Brazil, eventually moving to Austin, Texas with the love of her life (plus, the three kids they now share).

Alves McConaughey replied that her suegra has a “let’s handle it” attitude, and a lot of “pride, as well.” Still, she said they have a “funny story” of their initial relationship.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture,” Alves McConaughey revealed. “Really testing me, I mean really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names.” Oh my…

Believe it or not, there’s more. “She would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.” This is even more confusing, especially because Alves McConaughey is Brazilian, but, we digress.

However, the model was eventually offered an opportunity to walk in a fashion show in Istanbul. This work trip had the “perk” of first-class tickets, hotel room, a driver and bringing someone along. Although McCabe had put her down previously, she invited her to come to Istanbul with her.

The 41-year-old recalled, “The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head. Enough that when we landed, I said, ‘Let me buckle up, let me get ready for this situation.'” Oof… headphones, anyone?

However, by day three in Istanbul, her suegra broke down “crying” during an emotional moment. Alves comforted her, and as she put her to bed, she remembers thinking: “Oh my God, she’s full of s**t.”

By that, it seems like the model noticed her mother-in-law was a softy — and knew exactly what to do.

The model revealed that an argument led to their “amazing” relationship nowadays

As the model and activist explained on the podcast, the emotional moment taught her to “flip it on” her suegra.

“I brought my spicy, Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it. So I went back at her, and we had it,” she recalled. “And in the end, she just looked at me like, ‘Okay, now you’re in.’ All she wanted was for me to fight back.”

Interestingly, that very argument led to them having an “amazing” relationship today.

“From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship,” Alves McConaughey explained. “I have so much respect for her, she has so much respect for me.”

“It can get tricky sometimes, you know, but we always end with a good laugh and a good joke,” she said.

In fact, you can often find them on the model’s Instagram, posting fun selfies and videos with her mother-in-law. For example, see McCabe sharing some “words of wisdom” with her nuera here:

Later, the model shared how both her husband and suegra are very “organized,” “very on time” and “prepared.” And yes, she clearly loves both of them very much now.

There’s no doubt Alves McConaughey’s story with her suegra is relatable, but it’s just as debatable. As one X user wrote, “I grew to tolerate my [mother-in-law], but how about not pulling this shit, period?”

Maybe this is why I hate rom coms. I grew to tolerate my MIL, but how about not pulling this shit period? How insecure as a person are you that you do these things?

https://t.co/z9sJm0lyth — Portia ♍️ 🐳McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) August 23, 2023

Many more agree, with some theorizing it has more to do with racism than anything else. Another X user wrote: “This is why I would never consider having an interracial relationship… emotionally and psychologically not set up for it.”

Yea…THIS is why I would NEVA consider having an interracial relationship…emotionally & psychologically not set up for it…because I would DRAGGED TF outta his rascist ass Mama ON DAY ONE😡https://t.co/eJYY4p4YIn — Lala11_7 (@Lala11_7) August 23, 2023

