Speedy Gonzalez Is Appearing in the New ‘Space Jam’ Reboot and His Official Poster is Out

In case you haven’t heard, Speedy Gonzalez is appearing in the new “Space Jam” movie. That’s right, the one starring Lebron James. On Monday, the Twitter account of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” debuted a bunch of character posters.
Among the posters of Looney Toons characters was none other than Speedy Gonzalez himself.
Years ago, there were reports floating around that George Lopez was attached to voice Speedy Gonzalez. In the end, it appears that the studio went in another direction. However, the casting choice is still a strong one because Iglesias is also a beloved and hilarious Mexican-American comedian.
Recently, Gabriel Iglesias has been passionate about defending “Speedy Gonzalez” from critics who think he’s an insensitive Mexican stereotype. Early last month, the New York Times ran an opinion article by Charles M. Blow that claimed that Speedy Gonzalez “helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of the drunk and lethargic Mexican”. The same article claimed that Pepe Le Pew “normalized rape culture.”
In the aftermath of the controversial article, Twitter users were having a heated discussion over whether Speedy Gonzalez was offensive or not.
“I’m a Mexican and I love Speedy González,” wrote one Twitter user. “Please @CharlesMBlow don’t speak for all Mexicans when you [say] Speedy is offensive for us. [You] don’t have this voice. You are not a Mexican.”
“I’m Hispanic I have never found Speedy Gonzalez offensive,” wrote another. “Canceling everything over such stupid things is why no one takes us seriously when we try to hold people that actually deserve it accountable.”
In the end, the voice of Speedy Gonzalez himself, Gabriel Iglesias, stepped in to defend the fastest mouse in Mexico.
“I am the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space Jam,” wrote Iglesias. “Does this mean they are gonna try to cancel Fluffy too? U can’t catch me cancel culture. I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico”.
We’re glad that Speedy Gonzalez wasn’t cut out of the new Space Jam and we can’t wait to see how Gabriel Iglesias takes on the role! “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be both in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on July 16.
Throughout the history of American film and television, there have been some great teachers that have inspired audiences. We can think, of course, of Sidney Poitier in “To Sir, With Love,” which broke down racial stereotypes in U.S. popular culture, or of Robin Williams and his carpe diem philosophy in “Dead Poet’s Society.” “Dangerous Minds”showcased the many talents of Michele Pfeiffer as an inspiring teacher dealing with a tough neighborhood. And, of course, our own Edward James Olmos in “Stand and Deliver.” All those roles are pretty intense, and students are often portrayed as troubled minds who need rescuing.
That is why Netflix’s new show, “Mr. Iglesias,” is a fresh and welcome variation on the “inspiring teacher” Hollywood trope. It follows the life in a Long Beach school where students of all ethnicities learn from Gabriel Iglesias, an amazing maestro that dances salsa and is an endless source of wittiness. In fact, the real Iglesias attended this very school, Woodrow Wilson High School. The show has gotten positive reviews. Dan Fienberg from The Hollywood Reportersays: “Would I like for Mr. Iglesias to be funnier? Or, at times, especially funny at all? Yes. But I’m a sucker for ‘well-meaning,’ especially when it’s warm and inclusive.” Merrill Barr at Forbeshighlights that much of the show rests on the broad shoulders of the lead character: “Perhaps it is just due to the animated nature of its lead to sell what would otherwise be a rather bland sitcom, but Mr. Iglesias works. It’s funny. Hacky at times, but funny nonetheless.” But judge by yourself: we promise some hard LOLing!
It serves us some harsh historical truths right from the beginning.
As we said, the show follows the adventures of Gabriel Iglesias, a history teacher who struggles to serve some truths to his students in the United States educational system. The show is funny as hell thanks to the incandescent personality of its lead actor, comedian Gabriel Iglesias (how meta!), but that doesn’t preclude it from being fiercely political. In the first episode, suggestively titled “Some Children Left Behind”, the show delves into what the struggles of the educational system mean for the lives of students and teachers.
He teaches History by keeping his students engaged with pop culture references.
Seriously, we all would love to have a teacher like Mr. Iglesias. He is not only a source of smart interpretations of racial and class relationships in the United States but also una fuente of wisdom when it comes to cool pop culture references. Seriously, if all maestros were like him, maybe we wouldn’t be in the mess we are in right now as a country and as humankind.
And being a Latino teacher in the age of Trump… of course, he went there right away!
OMG, Mr. Iglesias found a way to basically use a picture of POTUS as a piñata, make fun of his hairdo and bring up his Cheeto complexion, all in a few seconds of comedic bliss. When politics are turbulent and violent towards minorities, comedy is one of the best weapons to fight back and have una carcajada en el intento.
The show was created by Kevin Hench.
He is an experienced writer and producer, and his credits include the super funny comedy “Last Man Standing,” and the Latino-themed legal drama “Cristela.” No wonder him and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias found some common ground to create the comedic masterpiece that is “Mr. Iglesias,” which like all good satire uses current events to uncover deeper truths.
The show looks at the endemic inequalities in the educational system.
Let’s face it: many Brown and Black kids have systematic obstacles from the get-go. Many of them work from an early age and have to basically deal with the very adult juggling act of home/school/job. This is addressed in the show, with the top student, Marisol (who quotes Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, BTW!), being on the verge of being expelled because of poor attendance when she is helping out in her family business. This is a very familiar situation for thousands of first and second generation students.
There is a white teacher, Mrs. Abigail Spencer, who is just oh so naive!
The show doesn’t demonize white characters, it just paints them as… well, sort of naive and protected by bubble wrap. Mr. Iglesias tells her: “Abby, you are white, you can do anything”. She is a funny woman from North Dakota who just needs to get in touch with reality a bit more. Well, there is also a preeeety borderline racist football coach who says “your people” constantly. Of course, es un gringazo.
The show is binge material and is getting some committed fans.
The show has some amazing rhythm. Even though the scripts follow a schematic three-act structure and it has some risas grabadas that are frankly very annoying, “Mr. Iglesias”is totally binge-worthy. The episodes run just under 30 minutes and are fast-paced and full of adorable moments. We don’t blame this Instagram user for bringing the whole show in a night…. we wonder they had cara de zombie the next day, eh?
It is hard to predict whether there will be a second season, but we think there will!
Netflix does not usually release viewership numbers, so the second season is not a done deal. We can predict, however, that this show has some legs, and Netflix would take a lot of heat if they cancel yet another Latino-themed show after the criticism they faced when canceling “One Day at a Time.” With the Latino market in the United States and overseas being a clear player in budgeting and projects, we can predict that “Mr. Iglesias”is here to stay.
Netflix is pretty committed to Gabriel Iglesias, a top Latino talent.
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has a highly popular stand-up comedy act in “One Show Fits All,” where he talks about the many tribulations of being a person of color in this day and age, as well as some funny Mexican traditions and body positivity. He is not fat, he says, he is simply fluffy.
Here is what you need to know about Gabriel Iglesias.
He was born Gabriel Jesus Iglesias, in San Diego, so he is a true son of Mexican-American culture. He and his five siblings were raised by a single mom. He spent his childhoods in struggling Californian communities such as Compton, Baldwin Park and lastly Long Beach, where “Mr. Iglesias”is set. His comedic influences are diverse: Paul Rodriguez, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, and the disgraced Bill Cosby.
Recognize his voice from “Padre de familia”, that awesome “Family Guy” special?
In 2007, Gabriel Iglesias voiced an entire Mexican family in the hilarious sixth season episode of Family Guy, simply titled “Padre de familia”. And if you are a fan of kitschy films, he also plays a super funny character in the male stripper saga Magic Mike (we just can’t get over how he moves sus lonjas doing a Carmen Miranda impression).
Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, is one of the most well-known Latino comedians out there. If you have ever seen Iglesias either live or on tv, you know he has a very unique sense of humor. But, comedy is more than just what you do on the stage. Today’s world involves a lot of interactions with fans on and off social media. Here are a few reasons why it’s time to start celebrating one of the Latino comedic greats.
1. His jokes take you into his real life and it’s funny af.
fluffyguy / Instagram
While on stage, Fluffy is quick to pull from his life experiences to make something relatable. You’ll laugh, not because it is funny, but because it is true.
2. His jokes are relatable because they are true.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Because his jokes are about his everyday life, a lot of his jokes are relatable. Some of the situations he’s been in, we’ve been in as well. Plus, remembering your own experience makes his jokes even more hilarious.
3. He knows how to make his fans feel like part of the show.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Fluffy loves performing and when he gets a chance he’ll take a picture with the crowd. So, if you sit close enough and get lucky you can end up in one of his selfies.
4. He’s brutally honest.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Some of his jokes will make you uncomfortable because he is not afraid to go there. He’s not afraid to share his opinion, his struggles, his successes, etc.
5. If you miss the selfie, you can always catch him after the show for your own picture.
jorgethegoat23 / Instagram
There might be a bit of a wait, but if you hold out, you can snag your own personalized moment with Iglesias.
6. Martiiiiiiiiiin
fluffyguy / Instagram
Martin Moreno is one of Fluffy’s comedic friends and Fluffy’s go-to hype man when on tour. Martin is just as funny as Iglesias and definitely worth watching!
7. Obviously he’s willing to share his tequila stories with you.
fluffyguy / Instagram
He will even go further than just talking about it. Rumor is, some fans get special treats from Fluffy during some shows in the form of tequila shots.
8. He isn’t shy about showing off his love…for cake.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Fluffy loves chocolate cake and always receives cakes from his fans. Honestly, who wouldn’t want some free cake from time to time.
9. Fluffy is a very proud father to his dogs.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Fluffy takes his dogs everywhere with him and is always snapping cute pictures of them. Aren’t they cute?
10. Dude is comfortable making fun of himself.
fluffyguy / Instagram
He knows how to laugh at himself and a lot of the times is the punchline of his own jokes.
11. You might get the chance to catch him at one of his free shows.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Once in a while, Fluffy will hop on social media and announce a last minute free show for the first one hundred or so people that show up. So follow him on social media and keep an eye out for one of those announcements.
12. Mamá Imelda really gave him a talking to in “Coco.”
fluffyguy / Instagram
That’s right. He was the Family Reunification agent that tried to figure out what to do to get Miguel back to the Land of the Living.
13. Even with all of his fame, he stays humble.
fluffyguy / Instagram
He might be famous but he doesn’t act like it. He acts like just one of us. Who else gets really excited when they end up on a jumbotron?
14. Hawaiian shirts are his go-to shirts and they definitely look good on him.
fluffyguy / Instagram
His fans are even into the whole fashion inspo. Tbh, these shirts look perfect for a heatwave or a chill day by the pool.
15. Oh yeah. His nickname is Fluffy and that’s incredible on its own.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Fluffy isn’t typically a good thing, unless you are talking about a dog or dessert. Somehow, this man owns his name and won’t back away from it.
16. You always get extra time at his show.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Iglesias loves performing and a lot of the times goes over his allotted time and just starts to have conversations with the crowd. So, if you’re lucky he’ll go over his time during his show.
17. He also loves food.
fluffyguy / Instagram
He even has a show all about food: Fluffy Breaks Even. Talk about a great moment in television history.
18. As Fluffy always puts it, he “geeks out” over his faves.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Said it before, but he really does act like one of us. Whenever he meets other celebrities he geeks out and gets as excited as any other fan would.
19. Gifts from fans will always be recognized.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Fluffy really appreciates his fans and all of the gifts he receives. He’s always thanking them.
20. Overall, dude just loves his fans because they made him.
fluffyguy / Instagram
Most importantly, he loves his fans. He appreciates each one and will always try to give back to them.