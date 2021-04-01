Entertainment

Selena Gomez Tells Senate to Pass Equality Act, Credits Gay Community with Launching Her Music Career

By April 1, 2021 at 9:09 am
CAMILA FALQUEZ

After the Equality Act was recently passed in the House, Selena Gomez is now telling the Senate to pass the bill that would give added federal protections to the LGBTQ+ community. The Mexican-American pop star also talked about her history with the gay community and how they helped support her music career.

The Equality Act would extend protections from the Civil Rights Act to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Equality Act was first introduced in 2015. The bill would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to extend protections against discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity when it came to employment, housing, education, and other public and federal accommodations. In 2019, the Senate under President Donald Trump refused to vote on the bill.

The Equality Act recently passed through the House and now Gomez wants the Senate to pass it as well.

In February, the Equality Act was reintroduced to the House of Representatives. The bill passed through the House for a second time on Feb. 25. In a recent interview with the Recording Academy, the institution that hosts the Grammy Awards, Gomez is telling the Senate to vote on the bill this time and pass it through.

“We’ve come a long way in the last 10 years, but we have so much further to go,” Gomez said about the progress of LGBTQ+ rights in the country. “The Senate must pass the Equality Act. It’s absurd that this is even being debated in 2021.”

Gomez says the gay community helped support her 2009 breakthrough hit “Naturally.”

While Gomez was promoting her Latin music EP Revelación, she also revisited a few of her past hits. In 2009, she launched her music career with her band The Scene. Later that year, Gomez got her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her breakthrough smash “Naturally.” While talking about her relationship with the gay community, she says they were the first ones to show that song love.

“Earlier you mentioned my song ‘Naturally’ and I remember when it was released, it truly started getting played in the gay bars before anywhere else,” she said. “I would hear from older friends that they heard when they went out. I was so jealous that I was too young to be out and dancing to it with everyone. The LGBTQ+ community has been there for me and I don’t take them for granted.”

The Equality Act is waiting to be debated by the Senate. This is Gomez’s first time speaking in support of the bill. Last year, she launched the Black Equality Fund to support groups like the Movement for Black Lives.  In March, she also asked for the Senate to pass the People Act.

RAMONA SLICK

Even though she was recently eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Denali is creating waves online with her lip sync videos. In her latest visual, the Mexican-American drag queen tackles Kali Uchis’ viral hit “Telepatía.”

The “Latina que Patina” made her mark on Drag Race.

Denali, the self-proclaimed “Latina que Patina,” was competing on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During her run on the show, she served plenty of moments that paid homage to her Mexican heritage, including a standout lip-sync dressed as Quetzalcoatl.

Denali, who is also of Jewish descent, finished in eighth place. We sadly missed out on a Denali and Valentina crossover moment because of that elimination. While we’re sure there will be an All-Stars placement in her future, she’s keeping her digital presence alive. On Denali’s YouTube channel, she’s done lip sync videos for Britney Spears’ “If U Seek Amy” and the Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up.”

Denali’s “Telepatía” video is everything.

Recently Denali released a video lip sync of Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.” This is the perfect synergy of queer Latina power as Denali noted in her post. “Super thankful to Kali Uchis and her team at EMI Records for this opportunity!” she wrote. “Having had this song on repeat since it came out and it’s such an honor to promote for more queer Latinx queens.” Uchis is openly bisexual.

In the VHS-like visual, Denali is living her disco fantasy. There are moments that are reminiscent of Studio 54 and other stunning shots of the drag queen at the beach. Shanté, you stay!

Denali is not the only queer artist taking on Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.” She retweeted the account @imirregulargirl who gives the sensual smash justice as well.

NACIONAL RECORDS

Mexico’s premier queer rapper Niña Dioz released her new album Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios on Friday. With 12 new tracks, she flexes her versatility as an artist in genres like reggaeton, Latin trap, and R&B.

Dioz is making the Latin hip-hop scene more inclusive for women and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Echoing Dioz’s stance as a voice for the non-conforming in Latin hip-hop, she offers a powerful message about her LP. “To all the warrior witches, cabronas, fighting against the tide… oye!” she said in a statement.

In a machista hip-hop scene, Dioz has represented the communities who are often left out: the women and queer folks. Her career spans over a decade. In the US, she made her live debut at South by Southwest in 2009. In 2018, Dioz released her album Reyna through Nacional Records, the label that’s also behind Amor, Locura y Otros Vicios.

Her new album includes multiple all-women collaborations with artists like Hispana and Rebeca Lane.

Dioz’s latest album is the perfect release for Women’s History Month with multiple all-women collaborations. In “Mezcal,” she blends hip-hop with a ranchera music edge. Dioz teams up with fellow Mexicana Hispana. “¡Viva México cabronas!” she wrote on YouTube about the music video.

Dioz’s bruja shout-out opens the song “Kamikaze” featuring Guatemalan artist Rebeca Lane. A hypnotic flute and hard-hitting trap beats back the women as they unleash their lyrical ammo. “I don’t need a cabellero because I do what I want,” Dioz spits in Spanish. It’s an explosive and empowering anthem all in one.

Another standout on the album is “Último Perreo” where Dioz shines alone. Dioz throws an inclusive club party where she perreas with another woman as folks in the LGBTQ+ community are living their best lives.

