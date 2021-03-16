Selena Gomez and Myke Towers’ “Dámelo To'” is Everything: Listen to the ‘Revelación’ Standout

Latidomusic

Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is finally here! That also means her collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers is out. Their Spanish song “Dámelo To'” was so worth the wait.

Gomez said this EP was a Latin “labor of love.”

“This new music is a labor of love for all my Latin fans,” Gomez said in a statement. “Whether you speak Spanish or not, I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music.”

Towers is one of three featured artists on Gomez’s Revelación EP. The Mexican-American pop star previously dropped music videos for “Baila Conmigo” featuring Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro and “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake. Her fans had to wait for the whole EP to get the Towers collaboration.

Gomez and Towers are a dream team.

Gomez wrote “Dámelo To'” with Towers, Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy, and his production team NEON16. Reggaeton beats wrapped around a hypnotic flute soundtrack Gomez’s demands for more. Apparently, Towers is not giving her what she wants, so he steps up to the plate with a slick guest verse. “I’ll give mom grandkids,” he promises in Spanish. This Gomez-Towers dream team gives us everything we needed.

“To be reunited with Selena on this project was amazing,” Tainy added. “We wanted to merge work I’ve been doing with the pop arena Selena has always mastered. To create something that was authentic to who she is. I’m a huge fan of her work and to have this responsibility has been an incredible honor.”

The Revelación EP features 7 all-Spanish songs done by Gomez. This isn’t her first time singing in Spanish, but it’s her first major Latin music project.

