Selena Gomez’s Top 5 Greatest Hits in Spanish Before ‘Revelación’

By March 12, 2021 at 8:42 am
CAMILA FALQUEZ

Selena Gomez is releasing her very first Latin EP Revelación this week. Singing in Spanish is nothing new for the Mexican-American pop star. Her earliest Spanish-language single dates back to 2010, but those songs weren’t as heavily promoted as her recent EP hits “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro. Before you dive into Revelación, here are five of our favorite Gomez hits en español.

“Un Año Sin Lluvia”

In 2009, Gomez teased a Spanish version of her breakthrough hit “Naturally” while promoting the Kiss & Tell album in Spain. It was sadly never released. Her first Latin music single would be “Un Año Sin Lluvia,” the Spanish version of “A Year Without the Rain.” She quenched her Latin American fans’ thirst for music.

“Dices”

In 2011, Gomez released “Dices,” the Spanish version of her When the Sun Goes Down lead single, “Who Says.” Gomez translated one of the most meaningful moments in her discography so that her fans in Latin American could also feel empowered.

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”

Selena Gomez is named after another famous Tejana, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. When the late singer’s family put together the Enamorada de Ti remix album in 2012, they invited Gomez to record a virtual duet with her namesake. She added her vocals to the Quintanilla classic “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

“Más”

A Spanish-language song from 2009’s Kiss & Tell album saw the light of day in 2014. On For You, a compilation album Gomez released as a gift to her fans, she released “Más.” She still packed a punch on this new version of “More” in Spanish.

“Taki Taki”

Gomez became a force in the Latin music scene thanks to her feature on DJ Snake’s global smash “Taki Taki.” She was joined by Ozuna and Cardi and got to embrace reggaeton beats for the first time. Gomez was ready to turn the fiesta in Spanglish.

By March 4, 2021 at 12:10 pm
INTERSCOPE

The tracklist for Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is here! The Mexican-American pop star also premiered her new single “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake.

We’re excited about the Myke Towers collaboration.

Gomez previously previewed her Revelación EP with the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. There’s another Boricua superstar lined-up for her upcoming release. With the tracklist unveiling, Myke Towers was revealed to be on the song “Dámelo To’.” That one sounds like it’s going to be hot. The EP will be seven songs in total with hit-maker Tainy at the helm.

“Selfish Love” with DJ Snake is a bilingual bop.

For her latest single, Gomez teamed up again with DJ Snake for “Selfish Love.” In 2018, she first worked with him on the global smash “Taki Taki” featuring Ozuna and Cardi B. Gomez was the fiesta and she was ready to party. The song was later included on DJ Snake’s Carte Blanche album.

Gomez wrote “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake, Cuban-American pop star Kat Dahlia, and rising Boricua singer-songwriter Kris Floyd. The song’s not explosive like “Taki Taki,” but it’s a vibe. DJ Snake melds his tropical house sound with elements of reggaeton music. That saxophone drop is everything. Gomez sings in Spanglish about not wanting to share her man with anyone else. As Latin music goes more global, Gomez is a great ambassador to help extend its reach and push the sonic boundaries.

Gomez’s Revelación EP will be released on March 12. She’s nominated twice at April’s Latin American Music Awards. She’s up for Social Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “De Una Vez.”

By February 19, 2021 at 8:48 am
SELENAGOMEZ / INSTAGRAM

For Selena Gomez’s fans that were waiting for her to make her Premio Lo Nuestro debut, the final product was not what many of them expected. In what was a much-hyped moment of the awards show last night, the pop star appeared in a music video instead of delivering a performance.

Premio Lo Nuestro knew it had the viewership of Gomez’s fans.

Gomez’s performance, or “presentation,” was the most heavily-promoted ahead of the awards show that celebrates the best in Latin music. She was thought to be making her debut at Premio Lo Nuestro as a Latin music artist.

Premio Lo Nuestro knew that Gomez’s fans, the Selenators, were tuned in, so they saved her for the second last performance of the three-hour award show. Her special presentation was introduced by Latin boyband CNCO.

Her fans waited nearly three-hours… for a music video.

Instead of seeing Gomez hit the stage at the award show or appear in the pre-recorded virtual performance, her fans were treated to alternative shots of her “Baila Conmigo” music video. Even though featured artist Rauw Alejandro was there in-person, his part of the song was also footage from the music video.

After a night of impressive performances from artists like Daddy Yankee, Gloria Trevi, Ivy Queen, and Marc Anthony, seeing Gomez’s alternative music video of “Baila Conmigo” instead of a performance was a low point. This is not to say that the video was bad, but her fans were hoping for more from what was advertised as her Premio Lo Nuestro debut. A pre-recorded performance from home or the dance studio would’ve been better than this.

Gomez’s debut Latin EP Revelación will be released on March 13. She has so far previewed the hotly-anticipated EP with the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo.”

