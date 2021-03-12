Selena Gomez’s Top 5 Greatest Hits in Spanish Before ‘Revelación’

Latidomusic

Selena Gomez is releasing her very first Latin EP Revelación this week. Singing in Spanish is nothing new for the Mexican-American pop star. Her earliest Spanish-language single dates back to 2010, but those songs weren’t as heavily promoted as her recent EP hits “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro. Before you dive into Revelación, here are five of our favorite Gomez hits en español.

“Un Año Sin Lluvia”

In 2009, Gomez teased a Spanish version of her breakthrough hit “Naturally” while promoting the Kiss & Tell album in Spain. It was sadly never released. Her first Latin music single would be “Un Año Sin Lluvia,” the Spanish version of “A Year Without the Rain.” She quenched her Latin American fans’ thirst for music.

“Dices”

In 2011, Gomez released “Dices,” the Spanish version of her When the Sun Goes Down lead single, “Who Says.” Gomez translated one of the most meaningful moments in her discography so that her fans in Latin American could also feel empowered.

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”

Selena Gomez is named after another famous Tejana, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. When the late singer’s family put together the Enamorada de Ti remix album in 2012, they invited Gomez to record a virtual duet with her namesake. She added her vocals to the Quintanilla classic “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

“Más”

A Spanish-language song from 2009’s Kiss & Tell album saw the light of day in 2014. On For You, a compilation album Gomez released as a gift to her fans, she released “Más.” She still packed a punch on this new version of “More” in Spanish.

“Taki Taki”

Gomez became a force in the Latin music scene thanks to her feature on DJ Snake’s global smash “Taki Taki.” She was joined by Ozuna and Cardi and got to embrace reggaeton beats for the first time. Gomez was ready to turn the fiesta in Spanglish.

