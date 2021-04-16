Entertainment

Watch Oscar Isaac Pretend To Lick Blood Off a Knife In This Training Montage For His Marvel Series, ‘Moon Knight’

By April 16, 2021 at 5:54 pm
Photo via Getty Images

Oscar Isaac is showing us that acting involves a lot more than just sitting around and looking pretty. Last week, Marvel Studios shared an exciting new video of the Guatemalan-American actor training for his new Disney+ superhero series, “Moon Knight“.

In the fight choreography video, we get a glimpse into how brutal and violent Isaac’s “Moon Knight” will be.

From the first few seconds of the training montage, it’s obvious how much work Isaac has put into training for the upcoming series. The fight choreography is very martial-arts heavy. As he fights various stunt men around him, he employs various fancy tricks like flipping his opponents’ bodies onto the ground.

It appears that his “Moon Knight” character’s primary weapon of choice will be a knife. Throughout the video, Isaac trains with prop knife. At one point, he plunges the knife into his opponent’s body. Afterward, Oscar Isaac jokingly licks the knife while looking at the camera.

This will be the first Marvel production featuring a Latino actor in the lead role. However, Oscar Issac’s character, Marc Spector, was never written as Latino in the comic books.

In the comic books, Moon Knight/Marc Spector is a Jewish man. Instead, he is the son of a rabbi. He is also a heavyweight boxer, a US Marine, and finally, a mercenary for the CIA. So, it’s safe to assume that Disney+’s “Moon Knight” series will have a lot of action.

According to Marvel, “Moon Knight” will be about “Moon Knight features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.”

This isn’t the first Oscar Isaac training montage that Marvel has released ahead of “Moon Knight’s” premiere.

In March, Marvel also offered fans a sneak peak of “Moon Knight”‘s upcoming fight choreography. They posted a video to their YouTube channel of Oscar Isaac engaged in some acrobatic-heavy fight stunts.

In that video, the 42-year-old actor practically dances around the gym mat, rolling on the ground, flipping himself over, and using tons of energy to go through the action sequences. It’s obvious that Isaac (ever the committed actor) is putting his heart and soul into preparing for this role.

We can’t wait to see it!

‘National Treasure’ Is Being Rebooted on Disney+ With a Latina Lead, And She’s a DREAMer!

Entertainment

‘National Treasure’ Is Being Rebooted on Disney+ With a Latina Lead, And She’s a DREAMer!

By April 9, 2021 at 8:06 pm
Courtesy Buena Vista Pictures

Look, the 2004 movie “National Treasure” may be corny, but it’s also a classic. We’ll admit that we’ve revisited the movie a few times over the years, and hey, it holds up!

After all, who doesn’t want to see Nicolas Cage steal the Declaration of Independence in order to find a mountain of hidden treasure? So, if you’re a fan of the original movie, we have good news for you.

Disney+ just announced that they’re rebooting “National Treasure” as a series. And, this time, the main character will be Latina!

You heard it here first, folks. According to Deadline, the series’ protagonist will be a twenty-year-old Latina named Jess Morales. Throughout the course of the series, Morales will “uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure”.

And to make things even more exciting, Deadline also reported that Jess Morales will be a DREAMer! In addition, Morales will have a “diverse group of friends” who will help her in her adventure. Sounds a lot different than the completely-white 2004 cast.

And unlike the original, apolitical movies, the “National Treasure” reboot will explore issues of “identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism”.

Sounds juicy! While the original Nicolas Cage movies were fun, they definitely never looked at American history through a critical lens. The 2004 movie was much more about finding hidden treasure than exploring what it means to be a person of color in 21st century America.

The fact that the lead of the “National Treasure” reboot is Latina signals to the audience that there are different ways to be American. Being a white male (like Nicolas Cage) doesn’t make you “more American” than being a person of color does.

Of course, Twitter users couldn’t help but express their opinions about the “National Treasure” reboot.

This person made an on-point observation about how the premise of the “National Treasure” reboot sounds suspiciously familiar…

Jess Morales won’t be the first Latina to use a map to find hidden treasure!

And of course, there were the haters that were mad that the hero of “National Treasure” will no longer be an old white dude.

This man doesn’t sound bitter at all…

And naturally, there was plenty of Latino talent ready to throw their hat in the ring.

We can’t wait to see who Disney+ casts to play Jess Morales! We need as many Latinos represented on screen as we can get.

The 1997 ‘Cinderella’ Starring Brandy and Whitney Houston Will Finally Stream on Disney+ and Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

Entertainment

The 1997 ‘Cinderella’ Starring Brandy and Whitney Houston Will Finally Stream on Disney+ and Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

By February 4, 2021 at 5:26 pm
BY  | February 4, 2021 AT 5:26 pm
Photo via Disneyplus/Instagram

This one is for all you ’90s babies out there. Since Disney+ launched in 2019, the streaming service provided an endless selection of throw-back titles that sparked all of our nostalgia (we’re looking at you, “Gotta Kick it Up“).

But die-hard Disney fans couldn’t help but notice a mysterious and unexplained absence of a classic from their library. Where was the 1997 classic “Cinderella” starring Brandy?

Well finally, our prayers have been answered. On Thursday, Disney announced that “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will be available for streaming on Disney+ on February 12th.

Many millennials–and maybe even some older Gen Zers–remember this version of “Cinderella” as the colorblind casting experiment that had a Black princess (played by Brandy), a South Asian prince (played by Paolo Montalban), a white stepmother (played by Bernadette Peters) and a Black fairy godmother (played by the late, great Whitney Houston).

At the time, the TV-movie was groundbreaking for its multiethnic cast. Even the background actors were from racially diverse.

“One of [the casting director’s] mantras, the philosophy that begat ‘Hamilton’ in fact, was to do color blind casting and always cast with diversity,” one of the movie’s producers explained to Shondaland in an oral history about the movie. “It informed how we looked at the world and how we looked at our projects. We want to reflect the world we’re working in.”

“We even got the dancers we wanted,” said another producer. “We cast Latino, Asian, white, and black dancers.”

Since the movie’s premiere in 1997, the entertainment industry has become much more open-minded when it comes to colorblind casting–a term that has now evolved into “color-conscious casting“.

Colorblind/conscious casting has become more mainstream due to cultural phenomena like “Hamilton” and “Bridgerton“.

According to Diep Tran, the associate editor of American Theatre magazine, color-conscious casting means “we’re aware of the historic discrimination in the entertainment industry and we’re also aware of what it means to put a body of color onstage.”

Naturally, fans of the 1997 film are over-the-moon that this Disney deep-cut is coming to a streaming service.

Fans have been campaigning for the movie to be on Disney+ since the streaming service launched in 2019

Twitter is awash with celebratory statements like “Brandy and Whitney Houston acting on a screen together is a beautiful blessing” and “IN TIME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY!!! GUESS WHAT MY HUSBAND IS NOW GOING TO BE FORCED TO WATCH WITH ME!!!”… Hey, that last one isn’t really a bad idea.

We, for one, will definitely be tuning in on February 12th to take a much-need walk down memory lane.

