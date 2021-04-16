Watch Oscar Isaac Pretend To Lick Blood Off a Knife In This Training Montage For His Marvel Series, ‘Moon Knight’

Entertainment

Oscar Isaac is showing us that acting involves a lot more than just sitting around and looking pretty. Last week, Marvel Studios shared an exciting new video of the Guatemalan-American actor training for his new Disney+ superhero series, “Moon Knight“.

In the fight choreography video, we get a glimpse into how brutal and violent Isaac’s “Moon Knight” will be.

From the first few seconds of the training montage, it’s obvious how much work Isaac has put into training for the upcoming series. The fight choreography is very martial-arts heavy. As he fights various stunt men around him, he employs various fancy tricks like flipping his opponents’ bodies onto the ground.

It appears that his “Moon Knight” character’s primary weapon of choice will be a knife. Throughout the video, Isaac trains with prop knife. At one point, he plunges the knife into his opponent’s body. Afterward, Oscar Isaac jokingly licks the knife while looking at the camera.

This will be the first Marvel production featuring a Latino actor in the lead role. However, Oscar Issac’s character, Marc Spector, was never written as Latino in the comic books.

In the comic books, Moon Knight/Marc Spector is a Jewish man. Instead, he is the son of a rabbi. He is also a heavyweight boxer, a US Marine, and finally, a mercenary for the CIA. So, it’s safe to assume that Disney+’s “Moon Knight” series will have a lot of action.

According to Marvel, “Moon Knight” will be about “Moon Knight features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.”

This isn’t the first Oscar Isaac training montage that Marvel has released ahead of “Moon Knight’s” premiere.

In March, Marvel also offered fans a sneak peak of “Moon Knight”‘s upcoming fight choreography. They posted a video to their YouTube channel of Oscar Isaac engaged in some acrobatic-heavy fight stunts.

In that video, the 42-year-old actor practically dances around the gym mat, rolling on the ground, flipping himself over, and using tons of energy to go through the action sequences. It’s obvious that Isaac (ever the committed actor) is putting his heart and soul into preparing for this role.

We can’t wait to see it!

