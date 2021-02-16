Mitú Launches Mitú TV – A 24/7 Channel Dedicated To Latinos

Entertainment

Mitú TV is here to give all Latinos a chance to see their stories elevated and celebrated. The channel is the first 24/7 channel dedicated to our stories and representing us authentically.

Latino stories are getting a home with the launch of mitú TV.

Mitú TV is the only 24/7 channel dedicated to elevating Latinx stories, audiences, and talent living in the hyphen – Americans with a strong heritage, Latinos redefining culture. We’re here to remind the world there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all version of Latino culture.

There are so many unique and different stories to tell within our community. Latinos come in every race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity. All of these stories deserve to be told by those living the experiences.

“Mitú has always been a platform for showcasing the stories and people in our community that the world needs to know about,” Diego Andrade, creative director, says about mitú TV. “It’s my favorite thing about being a part of this team. And to me, mitú TV is the next step in that mission – a dedicated video content platform to not only house the library of work we’ve done so far, but a place for us to continue uplifting the stories that truly deserve that spotlight and collaborating with creators from across the community. It’s the culmination of everything we’ve done so far and the possibilities of this platform are super exciting.”

All of those mitú originals that you know and love will be available for streaming thanks to several different platforms, including Apple TV. We’re talking about “Latina Moms,” “Latinos Talk,” “On Paper,” so many of your favorites.

“We’re extremely proud and excited to create a platform completely dedicated for our audience,” says Cynthia Zavala, Director of Account Management, Brand Strategy. “Showcasing and telling stories of our communities has been a passion point for all of us at mitu. We believe Mitu TV is the next destination where we’ll see next generations of Latino creators and stories.”

Check out all of the stuff we are offering on mitú TV here.

