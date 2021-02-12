Mitú Cares Launches To Highlight And Uplift The Community

Things That Matter

We Are Mitú is launching a new initiative to help uplift members of our community. The last year has had a very large impact on Latino and Latina entrepreneurs and it’s up to all of us to come together and help. That’s why we have launched mitú Cares to help members of our community rebuild after a hard year.

Mitú Cares is calling on you, our readers and viewers, to help us reach the people who need a little extra help. It’s simple. All you have to do is fill out this Google Form and nominate people you think deserve a grant to make their community better.

“We are super excited for the launch of mitú Cares! The last year has been super tough on a lot of people, especially in our communities, and to have the ability to give back in any way is huge,” says Jessica Ruvalcaba, Director of Content. “There are so many people who, despite the challenges, continue do so much for their local community and they deserve to be recognized for all their hard work. We’re really excited to highlight these deserving individuals every month and raise awareness about what they’re doing, in the hopes that others are inspired to join them or create their own initiatives for their neighborhoods. We’re all in this together!”

The grant can be used for various things to help the community. You can use it for school or business or community outreach and philanthropic work. We want to make sure that people helping our community have what they need to make their good work happen.

Our first giveaway is happening soon so we need your help to find two Latinas working to better their communities.

We want you to let us know who in your life you would nominate for the mitú Cares initiative. We can’t wait to see the incredible people you nominate and the work they are doing to help our community.

“Last year’s pandemic shut down 32 percent of Latinx-owned businesses and had an unforeseeable impact on the education system,” says Wendy Barba, Director of FIERCE by mitú. “As Latinos we’re known to be resilient people who don’t stop until we achieve our goals, but sometimes a jefa or change-maker needs a small boost to recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic. I’m so excited to be working with the mitúCares team to highlight some of the hardest working people in our communities and help them level up across different areas.”

Winners will be announced in March so stay tuned.

