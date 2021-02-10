Entertainment

Cardi B’s Role in the Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Installment Has Finally Been Revealed

By February 10, 2021 at 2:23 pm
Screenshot via vindiesel/Instagram

The fast and the furious series may be on its ninth installment, but it has no intention of slowing down. Last week, the dependable franchise dropped a new trailer. And although Cardi wasn’t in the trailer, fans were later given a hint as to who Cardi B will be playing in the upcoming movie.

Apparently, Cardi will be playing Leysa in Fast & Furious 9, “a woman with a connection to Dom’s (Vin Diesel) past”.

And that’s the extent of the information we were given about that! Talk about a tease.

The official synopsis for F9 is as follows: “Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.

“His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).”

Cardi’s addition to the cast was announced back in 2019, when Vin Diesel posted a surprise video with Cardi by his side on the set of the latest installment.

“Day 86 here on the set of ‘Fast 9,’” Diesel told the camera. “I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there.”

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi added, looking notably exhausted. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Cardi B wasn’t the only Latino star to become a new member of the Fast family. Back in 2019, the news dropped that the king of reggaetón himself, Ozuna, would be appearing in the upcoming movie as well as contributing to the soundtrack.

Last year, Vin Diesel revealed to Jimmy Kimmel how Cardi happened to become a part of the Fast & Furious family.

“My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it,” he told the late-night host. To which Kimmel responded: “Your daughter said to you ‘Dad, will you put Cardi B in the movie?’ And you said ‘Oh that’s a good idea?’”

“I said, ‘It’s a great idea!’ As she’s listening to ‘I Like It Like That’,” Diesel admitted. Sounds like the kid’s got good taste.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Cardi B Goes Viral For Slaying the Popular TikTok Trend, ‘Silhouette Challenge’

Entertainment

Cardi B Goes Viral For Slaying the Popular TikTok Trend, ‘Silhouette Challenge’

By February 5, 2021 at 2:14 pm
BY  | February 5, 2021 AT 2:14 pm
Photos via Getty Images; mrsmosquito/TikTok

Cardi B is hopping on the TikTok trend train. Recently, a new TikTok trend called the “Silhouette Challenge” went viral in which users dance sexily to “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” by Paul Anka and “Streets” by Doja Cat while emphasizing their body’s silhouette with a red Snapchat filter.

Never one to be behind the times, Cardi recently joined in on the Silhouette Challenge, but one-upped the entire internet by showing off her pole-dancing skills.

@iamcardib

My #silhouettechallenge ….I tried my best

♬ original sound – Cardi B

At the start of the video, Cardi enters the frame as her usual playful self, dressed in a robe with her hair in pin curls, “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” playing in the background. She makes a funny face at the camera before making her way to the pole in the middle of the room (side note–who knew Cardi B had a stripper pole installed in her house? We didn’t).

The video then transitions to the sexy song “Streets” by Doja Cat, and the filter changes to the requisite “Vin Rouge” filter. We’re then blessed with seeing Cardi spinning and dancing on the stripper pole–a site that we didn’t know that we needed.

Fans immediately went crazy over Cardi’s interpretation of the silhouette challenge, writing comments like: “ITS OVER YALL SHE WON AND OWNS THIS TREND” and “Cardi went back to her old days”.

Needless to say, the challenge makes you look hot–a department that, let’s be honest, Cardi has never struggled with.

Cardi has always been open about her past history as a stripper and is a pro at pole dancing–an artform that is not as easy as it looks (as JLo will tell you).

“Would people feel some type of way if I was a cashier-turned-rapper?” she said in a 2017 interview with The Guardian about her past life.

“People want me to be so full of shame that I used to dance. I would never be ashamed of it. I made a lot of money, I had a good time and it showed me a lot – it made me open my eyes about how people are, how men are, about hunger and passion and ambition.”

Cardi has also been outspoken about how being a sexual being and being a good mother aren’t mutually exclusive.

When she was criticized for being “hypocritical” for turning off “WAP” when her daughter came into the room, she defended herself from the haters.

“Ya needs to stop with this already!” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child, just like every other parent should be.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Cardi BstrippersTiktok

Cardi B Will Be Appearing With Mike Myers in a Super Bowl Commercial Parodying ‘Wayne’s World’

Entertainment

Cardi B Will Be Appearing With Mike Myers in a Super Bowl Commercial Parodying ‘Wayne’s World’

By at 11:09 am
BY  | February 5, 2021 AT 11:09 am
Screenshot via YouTube

It’s that time of year again. The time of year when we’re inundated with seemingly endless celebrity cameos on Super Bowl commercials. And, hey–we can’t say we hate it!

And as we all know, superstar rapper Cardi B is all about getting the bag. And if depositing more money in her bank account is as simple as appearing in a commercial or two each year, you know your girl will do it.

This Super Bowl, Cardi B will be appearing in an Uber Eats commercial co-starring Wayne and Garth of “Wayne’s World” fame.

The commercial is a send-up of the famous SNL-sketch-turned-hit movie. Comedians Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their famous grunge-rock fan characters, Wayne and Garth, who host a public access TV show in their basement.

The commercial starts with Wayne and Garth asking viewers to promote local restaurants that are struggling in the pandemic. Then, they say they’re not going to try to play on their viewers’ baser instincts by manipulating them with “shameless” tactics like cute babies or celebrity cameos. And of course, they’re saying all this while they hold up cute babies and bring out Cardi B for a celebrity cameo.

They then say they’d never “jump on the latest trend” to manipulate viewers into eating local–while they do TikTok’s jump and snap clothes-change trend.

“Local eats! Wayne’s World! Yummy time! Excellent!” Cardi finishes the theme song off with her signature “Okurrr” sound.

Sure, the commercial may be over-the-top, but one thing’s for sure: local restaurants are struggling in the pandemic. Before the pandemic hit, approximately 10 million people were employed by restaurants in 2020, according to the New York Times. In the spring, half of those jobs disappeared. By October, 1.5 million less people were still employed at restaurants. So, eating local definitely is a cause worth fighting for.

Both Cardi B and “Wayne’s World” fans took to Twitter to express their love for the cute commercial.

A lot of them couldn’t help but comment on how the devil works hard, but Cardi B works harder.

Some fans were pointing out what parts of the commercial were most entertaining.

Say what you want about Cardi, but you have to agree that the girl is a consummate entertainer.

And of course, fans who remembered when the original movie came out couldn’t help but feel a little old at the nostalgic throw-back.

If this commercial is a preview of the other Super Bowl commercials coming on Sunday, then we’re just as excited for the commercial breaks as the game.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Cardi BCommercialSuper Bowl