Cardi B’s Official ‘Fast & Furious’ Trailer Just Dropped And It’s Hilarious

In case you haven’t heard, Cardi B is set to appear in the upcoming installment of “Fast & Furious”. And no one is more excited than Cardi B herself.

On Tuesday, the official Cardi B trailer for “Fast & Furious 9” dropped, and it was full of behind-the-scenes gems for Cardi fans.

As a refresher, Cardi B will be playing a woman named Leysa in Fast & Furious 9. She is described as “a woman with a connection to Dom’s (Vin Diesel) past”. So…we don’t have much information on Cardi’s character. But, if past female “Fast & Furious” characters are any indication, she will be a strong and kickass character.

In the “Fast & Furious 9” trailer, Cardi gives a sit-down interview where she describes how excited she was to be offered the role of Leysa. “Vin Diesel reached out and he was talking about a role, and I’m like, it’s freaking ‘Fast & Furious’,” she said. “Get me there. Put me on a plane.” Cardi also described her character as being a “powerful, strong woman.” She also called her “that bi**h.”

In one particularly funny clip, we see Cardi speaking a line in Spanish that she isn’t so happy with. “Dimelo papi,” she says before immediately saying: “Eww. I hate saying that! Cause, you know, I don’t really flirt in Spanish.”

It also sounds like Cardi B had a nice time on the “Fast & Furious” set. She described Vin Diesel as being “so nice, so dope” and making her “feel so comfortable.” “I’m just so excited,” she added. “Leysa’s such a bad ass.”

The trailer wasn’t the only place Cardi gushed about her upcoming role. She also took to Twitter to express her excitement at her involvement in “Fast & Furious 9”.

I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 15, 2021

“I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9,” Cardi tweeted out. “I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in. I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!!”

In the behind-the-scenes trailer, Cardi B talked about how seeing other artists and rappers appearing in the franchise in the past served as an inspiration to her. “I remember when I saw Ludacris in ‘Fast & Furious’, when I see Tego Calderón, then to see Don Omar [in ‘Fast Five’]…It makes the hood have hope.”

