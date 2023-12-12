Fans React to Peso Pluma’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Performance With Anitta: ‘A Loyal Man’

crema

Mexican singer Peso Pluma, 24, and Brazilian powerhouse Anitta, 30, hit the stage together on Sunday at the TikTok in the Mix event held at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

The two superstars graced the stage to give us the first live performance of their new collaboration, “Bellakeo,” and as the song and music video suggest, things got steamy.

However, as many fans noticed, Peso Pluma looked a bit “uncomfortable” while singing with Anitta — and some believe it’s because he’s way too “loyal” to reported girlfriend, Nicki Nicole.

As one X user wrote about Anitta, the “Envolver” star clearly wanted her performance to be as “lit” as possible:

jajajaja pinché anitta wey la amooooo lo quiso prender 🤣🫣 pic.twitter.com/IHX79Z6I8p — loveek_ (@loveek122) December 11, 2023

As shown in videos, Anitta and Peso Pluma sang lyrics like “When you move like that, the ambiance becomes dangerous” for the Arizona crowd, and the fans watching on TikTok Live.

Still, some viewers noticed how Anitta gave her usual sultry dance performance… but Peso Pluma was giving us nothing. As the Regional Mexican singer looked slightly terrified to perrear back, fans continued to comment how “uncomfortable” he looked while performing.

Is it because he’s such a “loyal man to Nicki Nicole”? Many seem to think so — and as you can expect, we now have about 5,678 hilarious memes about the moment. Ahead, find the funniest fan reactions to Anitta and Peso Pluma being on different wavelengths while singing “Bellakeo.” Prepare to crack up.

peso pluma looks sooooo uncomfortable with anitta 😭😭😭😭 a loyal man to nicki nicole fr — anahi (@anaahiiv) December 11, 2023

These memes poke fun at Peso Pluma for respecting Nicki Nicole way too hard while singing with Anitta

As one hilarious X user described the performance, “Anitta almost gave Peso Pluma a heart attack” when she danced closer to him, and we can’t stop cracking up:

y fue en ese momento que a anitta casi le da un infarto en el peso pluma#TikTokInTheMix pic.twitter.com/q9jUo2ugtk — christian (@favdoja) December 11, 2023

And then… the memes commenced. One of our favorites? People comparing Peso Pluma and Anitta to Smithers from “The Simpsons” covering his eyes in a strip club. LOL:

Misma energía



Peso Pluma con Anitta pic.twitter.com/eflNh2vMLp — @LuisValLe (@LuisValLe_A) December 11, 2023

“Bird Box”? Is that you? Nope, just Peso Pluma really trying not to get in trouble with Nicki Nicole after his “Bellakeo” performance:

“No importa lo que escuches o sientas, no te quites la venda de los ojos.”



-Nicki Nicole a Peso Pluma cantando con Anitta pic.twitter.com/udVgVLAHVj — Salvador Rivera (@ChavaRRivera) December 11, 2023

This meme might give us the most Peso Pluma-Anitta vibes of all, and it may or may not be because of the actor’s hair. We said what we said!

el peso pluma con anitta en ESE video pic.twitter.com/pA0aKYrAhh — ✴︎ (@foresuffered) December 11, 2023

While the rumor mill has long taken this video to mean that Leo Messi does not touch other women apart from his wife, we’re thinking Peso Pluma is in the same club now. The “very-in-love-with-his-partner” club, that is:

Peso Pluma en todo el video con Anitta pic.twitter.com/YnHQXOaKUI — pamelAaa (@trusovrry) December 6, 2023

Breaking: we might have a live depiction of Nicki Nicole after watching that TikTok in the Mix performance.

Nicki Nicole después de ver la performance de Peso Pluma y Anitta pic.twitter.com/53QPlzUO7S — vinitto (@anittamamasita) December 11, 2023

Similarly, this was exactly Peso Pluma’s face while Anitta nonchalantly gave her best perreo around him. We’re dying:

Adding to the chisme, one X user said the “Ella Baila Sola” singer “did the minimum that a woman asks from her partner.” Meanwhile, they said Anitta could make that woman “overthink”:

peso pluma fue todo lo mínimo que una morra con pareja pide y anitta fue todo lo que una morra con pareja odia y le hace sobrepensar https://t.co/Wod6RVyN4p — rusconi 🫧 (@angierusconi) December 11, 2023

However, not everyone agrees. As another X user wrote, “It’s just work.” They added, “[Peso Pluma] behaved well, he didn’t even look at [Anitta], he was loyal to Nicki Nicole.”

Ay dioooo mio, el Perreo de Peso Pluma y Anitta en Arizona 🙈



Aguanta Nicki!! Es solo trabajo



Se porto muy bien, ni la veía, fiel a Nicki Nicole pese a que Anitta subió la temperatura.😱



BELLAKEO pic.twitter.com/7gPlv8MZUa — Shion (@ChicShion) December 11, 2023

Others agree with that sentiment, saying Peso Pluma “avoiding looking at” Anitta “proves that when men fall in love, they’re loyal 24/7.” While we’re not so sure about that, it’s something to think about!

El peso pluma evitando mirarle el culo a la Anitta aún cuando esta se lo estaba restregando descaradamente es la prueba fehaciente de que los hombres cuando nos enamoramos somos fieles 24/7pic.twitter.com/hDTigeZ8Oh — Rhevolver (@Rhevolver) December 11, 2023

Overall, the consensus is clear — “Anitta can drive anyone crazy” and we’re here for it.

Te entiendo Peso Pluma ! Anitta sabe cómo volver loco a cualqueira. pic.twitter.com/of1FfeXLuO — Saan (@Santiisveraa) December 11, 2023

