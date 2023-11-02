Peso Pluma Drops New Capsule Collection Inspired by Día de Muertos

crema

Aside from bringing the Regional Mexican genre to the top of the music charts, Peso Pluma has found another way to honor his roots. The singer is paying homage to his ancestors with the launch of his new Día de Muertos collection.

The limited edition merchandise is part of Spotify’s inaugural Capsule Collection launched on November 1. From now on, fans of artists like Rosalía, Tyler the Creator, Daft Punk and Double P himself will have access to curated items.

Here’s everything you can expect from the “Ella Baila Sola” artists’ new merch.

Peso Pluma’s collaboration centers around Día de Muertos traditions

The Zopapan native is inaugurating the collection with none other than Día de Muertos inspired merchandise including a catrinas hoodie, calacas bailando long-sleeve t-shirt, nueva vida tee and calavera bandana.

“Spotify has always supported my music, since day one so it made sense to align with them,” Peso Pluma said in a statement. “I use these capsule items in my day-to-day so I want my fans to have them as well. They have a special meaning to Mexican culture.”

The “La Bebe” singer has broken records, making history with “Ella Baila” sola as the first regional Mexican song to land on the Billboard Hot 100’s top five. He was also recently featured on the 2023 RADAR class as the first Mexican artist to hold the position.

Fans are praising the collection, asking for “every piece”

After its launch on November 1, the collection has already been a hit among Double P’s fans.

On Spotify’s Instagram, many are saying how much they already love the pieces. “I need every piece in this collection,” one fan said. With others chiming in, “Need it all 🔥🔥🔥.”

Some are celebrating Peso Pluma’s love for Mexican culture and raising the bar high for Mexicans. “PP is making noise for mexas all over the world 🔥❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “Absolutely Love this tribute!”

The one sentiment that rings true?

“Arriba la doble pp😍🔥.”

