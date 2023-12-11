Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset After Six Year Marriage — A Look Back at Their Rollercoaster Relationship

crema

Cardi B just announced her split from her husband Offset after six years of marriage. The “Up” rapper confirmed the separation on Instagram Live, telling her fans: “I’ve been single for a minute now.”

Cardi B reveals she is single, confirming break up with Offset. pic.twitter.com/5sZsQ5enCw — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023

The Washington Heights-born star took to IG Live amid rumors Offset cheated on her with rapper Chrisean Rock, 23. This comes after Rock’s ex-partner, fellow rapper Blueface, 26, publicly wrote to her on X: “You literally f***ed Cardi [B’s] husband [a] couple [of] weeks ago.” Blueface later added more details: “So you ain’t f*** [Cardi’s] husband November 10th at 4 AM at their house in LA…I’m making this up?” The posts have since been deleted.

Offset took to X to deny the claims, writing back, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

I ain't never talk or touch that lady.



Real talk man you need some help! https://t.co/lsDRLj3W2F — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 10, 2023

And while fans kept waiting for Cardi B to address the cheating rumor — it seems she already moved on long ago. Talking about the allegations on her IG Live, the rapper described, “When it comes to the events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.” Translation: she is so, so over it already.

Later in her video, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she had felt hesitant to share the news of her separation with her fans. “I have been afraid to… not afraid, but I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she explained. However, she said Offset’s latest cheating allegations felt like “a sign.”

“It has been like this for a minute now… I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she added. The rapper also said she is feeling quite positive about the split: “I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning… I’m excited.” The two have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, too.

Cardi B confirms on Instagram Live that she and Offset have broken up:



“I have been single for a minute now but I have been afraid… not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world…I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning… pic.twitter.com/SejbJDMB7e — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) December 11, 2023

Cardi B’s official split announcement comes after she posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories this month. As per E! News, the rapper wrote: “You know when you just out grow relationships… I’m tired of protecting [people’s] feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

The rapper couple’s split may come as a shock to some, but it also feels a bit like déjà vu. In fact, Cardi B and Offset have broken up several times throughout their six-year roller-coaster relationship. While this break-up seems permanent, we’re looking back at the couple’s tumultuous love story — which actually began after they worked on a song together.

Cardi B and Offset’s love story may have started with their 2017 collaboration “Lick”

As per Elle, Cardi B and Offset may have initially met at an industry event. Cementing their relationship with their 2017 collaboration, “Lick.”

Back in a 2017 interview, Cardi B described meeting her future husband. “He was very consistent. He really wanted to talk to me,” she recalled. “It was an [industry] event… As soon as he saw me, he pushed me to his section.”

Cardi B on meeting Offset pic.twitter.com/ovHUmYPBBh — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) November 29, 2017

Fast-forward to May 2017, and the two released their song “Lick.” The collaboration wasn’t necessarily romantic — it mostly focuses on Cardi’s lavish come-up with lyrics like, “They look at me starin’, now I just walk in the stores, I like it I cop it.”

However, the song did get the New York-bred star and the Migos rapper in the same room together to record a music video together. And the rest was history:

CARDI B & OFFSET FIRST MUSIC VIDEO TOGETHER. “LICK” – MAY 2017 era. 🌟🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/y8q1Tpw3Mf — NETRA VIEWS. (@BardiGanger1011) June 27, 2023

By February 2017, the two were seen holding hands for the first time while at the Super Bowl LI. Offset later told Rolling Stone that this outing was their first official date (goals!), calling it a “power move.”

In 2017, Offset took Cardi B to the Super Bowl for their first date.



In 2023 they have a meal to share from McDonalds & are performing together too. Iconic❣️ pic.twitter.com/mFvkkLk9Zo — Truth B Told 🎶📝🖤 (@BarzFan) February 11, 2023

According to Billboard, onlookers glimpsed Cardi B and Offset together at the Met Gala after-party in May 2017. And while the Migos rapper reportedly bought her a $60,000 chain months later, the two weren’t social-media-official until October 2017.

That month, Offset shared an Instagram post wishing his girlfriend a happy birthday: “H A P P Y B D A Y U ARE AMAZING TO ME,” he wrote. The rapper added: “U TAKE CARE YA WHOLE FAMILY AND ME — I L O V E Y O U.”

Later that month, Cardi B showed her very romantic side on X, writing, “I really love my man. He was gifted to me from Jesus.”

Naaa but on a serious note I really loveeeee my man 💏he was gifted to me from Jesus ❤️ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017

Months later, the two rappers were happily married — but there was soon trouble in paradise

This couple’s love grew quickly. Evidenced by the fact that they were already married around the time they became Instagram official.

As per PEOPLE, Offset proposed to Cardi B on October 27, 2017 during the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. The two were onstage sending the crowd into a frenzy. Cardi B posted on Instagram soon after, “I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you,” flaunting a $500,000 ring.

However, according to Elle, the couple may have secretly married in September 2017 in Georgia.

Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset are now engaged https://t.co/XDS8YNneFy pic.twitter.com/qSnSEQrBvE — CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2017

As per court documents, the two were married in September 2017 in Fulton County, Georgia. Cardi B later confirmed the secret ceremony on X, noting that Offset still wanted to give her a “special,” commemorative proposal.

“One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married,” she revealed. “I said ‘I do,’ with no dress, no makeup, and no ring.”

“I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of,” the rapper explained. “He did that for me.”

Cardi B and Offset are engaged! Watch him propose to her with an 8-karat ring https://t.co/sZeflyMnpJ 💍 pic.twitter.com/CTKhEP6Fz0 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) October 28, 2017

However, there was soon trouble in paradise. Rumors began to swirl in December 2017 about Offset cheating on his wife in a hotel room. Some people even alleged that Offset had a sex tape with another woman. Meanwhile, a model named Celine Powell said she was pregnant with the rapper’s child. It was a lot.

By January 2018, Cardi B wrote on X: “No, it’s not right for a [man] to cheat…But what you want me to do?”

“Go f**k me another [man]? Start all over again and get cheated on again?” she added.

Offset cheating on cardi b 2 months into the engagement pic.twitter.com/0aqYSfdSPg — is that teeth? (@christahjay) December 25, 2017

By April 2018, the “Press” rapper fully addressed the cheating allegations during an interview with Cosmopolitan. She told the outlet, “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.'”

“I don’t have low self-esteem,” she explained. “But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

“It’s not right, what he f**king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” the rapper added. And that was that!

Cardi B for Cosmopolitan (2018) pic.twitter.com/PZKZYrCGaN — 𝑹𝑰𝑯𝑩𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑰 ♑ (@RIHBARDII) August 26, 2022

By 2018, Cardi B confirmed her first pregnancy, but the couple officially split soon after

The same month as her Cosmopolitan cover, Cardi B graced the SNL stage and announced her first pregnancy:

Cardi B confirmed she is pregnant during SNL last night. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OzpwLCfq0d — Trending Raps (@TrendingRaps) April 8, 2018

By June 2018, the rapper couple appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, giving everyone another look at Cardi’s baby bump:

Cardi B & Offset grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine. pic.twitter.com/KK08OxSveE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2018

During the interview, Cardi B spoke about Offset being her future baby’s father: “I know I’m not having a baby with a shitty-ass man.” Her husband chimed in, “We really love each other. She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful.”

They also spoke about not expecting the pregnancy, with Cardi B recalling Offset’s reaction to the news: “He just started smiling really hard.”

Later, the “Bongos” star worried about what the pregnancy meant for her career. “A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career,” she described. However, she remembered her husband telling her, “What do you mean, what are you going to do? You’re going to keep it.”

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018:

Throughout much of 2018, the couple seemed to be living on cloud nine, with Cardi B regularly posting on Instagram about her 2018 album, “Invasion of Privacy,” and her baby, Kulture:

However, shockingly enough, the couple announced their split in December 2018. Cardi B announced in a since-deleted Instagram post, “You know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.”

“We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she revealed. “I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

Cardi B and Offset met, had a baby, got married and split all in 2018 damn this year has been long — [indistinct chatter] (@KariukiMachine) December 5, 2018

Late 2018 gave us that strange ‘Rolling Loud’ apology… and 2019 gave us their surprising reconciliation

You may remember how Offset quickly went into social media overdrive to try to win Cardi B back after the separation announcement.

For one, on December 9, 2018, Offset wrote on X how much he missed his wife:

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Then, later that month, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper surprised — or ambushed — Cardi B onstage during her December 2018 Rolling Loud performance. Meant as a romantic gesture, videos show how Cardi was not feeling the public apology, or the fact that he filled her stage with roses that read: “Take Me Back, Cardi.”

Damn Offset pulled up to Cardi B Rolling Loud set to apologize 😞 but Bardi wasn’t feeling it 💔 pic.twitter.com/fSbtJi1VJQ — VERSACEBOYENT (@versaceboyent2) December 16, 2018

While the 31-year-old rapper wasn’t feeling her husband’s apology at the time, the couple reconciled months later. By February 2019, they appeared on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet together, and even walked up onstage side-by-side as Cardi B accepted her Best Rap Album win.

2019 saw the couple continue to grow their bond, regularly posting about family time with their baby, Kulture:

By April 2019, the song even released a second song together, titled “Clout”:

And by September 20, 2019, the two celebrated their second wedding anniversary:

In early 2020, the “WAP” rapper spoke to Vogue about taking back Offset after he cheated: “I believe in forgiveness”

Cardi B appeared on the January 2020 cover of Vogue, speaking about motherhood, her Grammy Award-winning career, and forgiving Offset after he cheated.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything,” she admitted. “I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me.”

“But it’s real-life sh*t,” she explained. “If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

Cardi B and her daughter Kulture had a beautiful photo shoot for the January cover of Vogue. She talks about new motherhood, Offset cheating, and her new album. More about that in the link below #TuesdayTunes #Vogue https://t.co/lKqHpNcwdn pic.twitter.com/QGlKRxTsH6 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞 🎙🌸 (@themuse907) December 10, 2019

Later in the interview, she said that “priests” helped the couple reconcile. “Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it,” she described. “Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us.”

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most.”

And even after forgiving Offset, she clarified that they were strictly monogamous going forward. “We have come to a clear understanding… For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me.”

However, everything changed months later. By September 2020, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from Offset, seeking primary custody of daughter Kulture. As per TMZ, the divorce documents stated, “There are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

In 2018 : "It might take time to get a divorce" – Cardi B said, following a break-up with Offset



In 2020 : #CardiB files for divorce, says their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there are "no prospects for reconciliation", according to the filing.pic.twitter.com/fmaFsjX8nt — VADO 'D GREAT ⚛ (@oriadeofficial) September 16, 2020

Yes, this couple has had a rollercoaster relationship from the get-go. By November 2020, the couple’s representatives confirmed that the couple dissolved their divorce filing.

Offset’s attorneys told Billboard, “I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed.” Meaning, they were back together just two months after the initial divorce announcement:

Celebrity couple, Cardi B and Offset are officially back together.



According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce paperwork she originally set into motion in September 2020. pic.twitter.com/5XLMVczCAI — SuperGameCompany⚽🏀🎾🏈 (@supergamecompa1) November 3, 2020

Following their reconciliation, the two continued to post romantic pictures together throughout the rest of 2020 and early 2021. For example, Cardi B posted some of their February 2021 vacation photos on Instagram, captioning them with, “Thank you baby for this amazing trip… I love you.”

After their short-lived 2020 divorce filing, the couple announced their second pregnancy

By June 2021, Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy at that year’s BET Awards. We also got tons of cute maternity photos that summer:

The couple welcomed their second child, Wave Set Cephus, on September 4, 2021. Cardi B released a statement to PEOPLE that read: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son… He is already loved so much by family and friends.”

However, as we have come to expect from this couple, there was soon trouble in paradise yet again.

In June 2023, Offset took to Instagram Stories to accuse his wife of cheating, writing that she “f**ked” another man.

Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to respond to the accusations, telling her fans, “Let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.” That part.

“That motherf***er is spiraling, and thinking s**t,” she stated. “Come on now, I’m f***ing Cardi B… If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out, I’m not just anybody.”

“I can’t f*** no regular degular shmegular… They’re going to tell the world.”

Cardi B clears up the rumors regarding Offset's deleted IG story post that was circulating accusing her of cheating. pic.twitter.com/nGvfDzMR3h — VIBES (@fashiotainment) June 27, 2023

And while the waters seemed to calm down for a few months after that, everything changed once Cardi B wrote on Instagram Stories this month: “You know when you just outgrow relationships… I gotta put myself first.”

Cardi B says she’s outgrowing relationships 👀 pic.twitter.com/tI3Trb9VZH — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) December 4, 2023

And yes, once the rapper officially announced the split on Instagram Live last weekend:

Cardi B confirms on Instagram live that her and Offset have split.



“I’ve been single for a minute now” pic.twitter.com/8MZHzKIn5j — Pop Hive (@thepophive) December 11, 2023

Is this a live portrayal of Offset right now?

Offset in the club after the breakup w/ Cardi B.. pic.twitter.com/YVxNDjqE6D — Van (@vanman_1000) December 11, 2023

