Enkyboys TikTok Star Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Things That Matter

In absolutely devastating news, the father behind the Enkyboys TikTok account has revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer six months ago. Given 2 to 3 years to live by his doctor, 34-year-old Randy Gonzalez took to social media to share the news and raise awareness for the disease.

TikTok star diagnosed with colon cancer urges young people to know warning signs: 'Take it serious' https://t.co/9G4241a8FT — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 16, 2022

If you’re already familiar with the Enkyboys, you know that the account is all about bringing laughs to their 15.1 million followers. Gonzalez, his wife, and their children regularly appear in spoof videos that are always hilarious, but the Alvin, TX father and his son Brice make the most appearances — and have become world famous. Brice and his father regularly act out skits and lip-sync to trending TikTok sounds — so much so, that Brice landed a role in Eva Longoria’s film “Flamin Hot.”

With millions of fans and sky-rocketing careers all around, Gonzalez’s colon cancer diagnosis is all the more tragic — and absolutely shocking to the family’s followers. He posted a TikTok video to announce his diagnosis last week, saying that he felt “selfish” not telling followers before, because he “didn’t want to tell everybody” his personal business.

That said, he believes sharing his story will bring awareness to the condition — especially for young people who do not get regular colonoscopies.

@enkyboys This what going on in my life,hope I answered y’all questions. Donate if you can if you can’t prayer works thanks so much for the love and support #enkyboys #enkyboy #Awarenessforcoloncancer ♬ original sound – Enkyboy

Gonzalez explained that six months ago, “The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live.” He continued, “I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

So how did Gonzalez find out in the first place? As per his video, he was having issues with his upper abdomen, and was “always in pain.” His wife mentioned he should try getting a colonoscopy, even though he was initially only going to undergo an EGD to his throat. While “they thought it was an ulcer” or something in his gallbladder, it turned out to be colon cancer.

The TikTok star also got real about how difficult it was to find out he had cancer, remembering how his doctor told him point-blank: “regardless [of] what you do, you’re a dead man.” As Gonzalez describes it, “when he told me that, I was lost.”

While this is devastating for Gonzalez, his loved ones, and his community, the TikToker is using his battle to spread awareness “for young men to get checked for colon cancer and get a colonoscopy.”

Meanwhile, he explained his doctors told him the needed treatment could cost between $150,000 and $200,000, so the family has started a GoFundMe page for anyone willing to donate. Having already raised more than $180,000, the money will go towards treatment at MDAnderson “and to bring awareness for colon cancer.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com