Even in the darkest days, it is possible to find joy and fun. These days, it seems to be coming from the viral and highly sought-after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent piñatas. The party staple has always been a little bit of a protest, and seeing them lean into anti-ICE sentiment has the internet truly excited.

They got ICE agent piñatas😂 pic.twitter.com/WiosU3T8MC — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) June 16, 2025

Piñatas have a long history as being part of celebrations in Mexico. They also have a history of being used as a form of protest. The popular party activity is more than a piece of smashable art. For years, we have seen the piñata stand as a form of protest against right-wing extremism and dehumanizing of the immigrant community.

We have seen piñatas made in the image of President Donald Trump and, now, ICE agents for sale in major cities for anyone who wants to let out some aggression. The piñatas are a hit on social media, pun fully intended.

Students at Cal State Los Angeles took turns striking a Donald Trump piñata in protest of the deportation of illegal migrants.



Why are the Democrats so aggressive? pic.twitter.com/yisqccMBH8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2025

It is interesting to see people’s reactions to the piñatas. Sure, hitting a piñata in the image of a person can be seen as violent. However, the forced separation of families and holding people in inhumane conditions might be a little more violent. And supporting these tactics? Well, some might see that as truly violent. The willful attempt to ignore the violation of human rights for some based on the societally constructed notion of citizenship is just nasty work. Hitting a piñata? Technically not the same kind of violence, but some people aren’t looking for legitimate conversations.

The U.S. is facing a humanitarian crisis and people need a healthy outlet

lmao, they are selling ICE piñatas on 26th Street in Little Village pic.twitter.com/aEP9RZ9ThZ — Frank Calabrese (@FrankCalabrese) March 29, 2025

Alarming reports have exposed the conditions ICE is using when detaining people. The New York Times recently did an investigation into the overcrowding happening at detention centers across the country. As the Trump administration ramps up their efforts to arrest and detain as many people as possible, conditions are rapidly deteriorating in detention centers.

According to The New York Times, the mass arrests have real life implications for human beings. Ten people have died in ICE detention since January 1, 2025. The deaths of people in detention centers is not a new thing. Yet, the aggressive and extreme increase in mass arrests is not helping conditions in detention centers.

“These are the worst conditions I have seen in my 20-year career,” Paul Chavez, litigation and advocacy director at Americans for Immigrant Justice in Florida, told The New York Times. “Conditions were never great, but this is horrendous.”

In Los Angeles, lawyers are advocating for their clients who have faced sub par conditions. Some have been subjected to being held in basements with limited access to food and water. The arrests prompted a lawsuit against the federal government to cease “military-style” operations in Southern California. The lawsuit accuses the federal government and ICE of violating constitutional rights. It points to undocumented people and American citizens who have been rounded up in raids and denied due process and the right to speak with an attorney.