Things That Matter

This Texas Woman Tried To Shoot Her Neighbor’s Dog And Accidentally Shot Her 5-Year-Old Son Instead

By June 3, 2021 at 12:52 pm
Screenshot via YouTube

Recently, there seem to be endless stories going around about gun-owners being reckless with their firearms. Over the weekend, a Houston, Texas woman became one of those reckless people.

24-year-old Angelia Mia Vargas tried to shoot her neighbor’s dog when he escaped his house and ran towards her and her son. But instead of hitting the dog, she accidentally shot her 5-year-old son.

The entire ordeal was caught on video through the dog owner’s Ring doorbell camera. In the video, you can see the dog, 6-month-old Bruno, escape from his house and run down the drive way. Bruno’s owner (who does not want to be identified) is close after him, calling his name. The dog does not appear to be violent or agitated. But within seconds, gunshots ring out. People begin to scream.

According to Bruno’s owner, Angelia Mia Vargas, her husband, and her son were riding bikes down the street. When she saw Bruno running towards her, she pulled out her small caliber pistol and tried to shoot him. Instead, one of the bullets ricocheted and hit her son in the abdomen. The boy was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were, thankfully, non-life-threatening. The dog’s leg was grazed, but other than that, he is fine.

Bruno’s owner feels terrible about the little boy being hurt but is also frustrated at the young woman’s actions.

“She could have handled it differently,” he said. “You know, she was there, her husband was there, I was there, nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that.” The unidentified dog owner says he is suffering from nightmares after witnessing the violent event. “I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying, and that’s what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday,” he told local news outlet ABC 13.

Based on Angelia Mia Vargas’s actions, it’s obvious that the young woman was scared. But based on the video footage, the dog was not even the least bit aggressive. The fact that this 24-year-old woman is so easily scared and so quick to fire a gun in a low-threat situation says something about her responsibility as a gun-owner. It is also odd that Vargas felt the need to take a small caliber pistol with her on a neighborhood bike ride in the first place.

Police have charged Angelia Mia Vargas with deadly conduct and discharge of a78 firearm. The dog-owner was also issued a citation for having a loose dog.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

California Teen Fights Off Bear To Save Her Dogs And Dog Parents All Over Can Relate

Things That Matter

California Teen Fights Off Bear To Save Her Dogs And Dog Parents All Over Can Relate

By June 2, 2021 at 1:01 pm
BY  | June 2, 2021 AT 1:01 pm
David McNew/Getty Images

A wild video has gone viral showing a California teen literally pushing a giant black bear off a wall to protect her family’s dogs. It’s a move that many of us proud and loving dog parents would probably make in the same situation but it underscores just how dangerous the situation was for both the dogs and the teen.

Hailey Morinico made a split-second decision to step in and save her dogs from a potential bear attack.

Security footage from a California home shows the incredible interaction between the 17-year-old girl and a very protective mother bear who ventured into Morinico’s backyard. The mama bear enters along a wall with cubs in tow which obviously set off the family’s dogs, who began barking and lunging at the bear family. Of course, the mama bear gets upset and starts swatting with her bear claws at the large dog and the three smaller ones who had joined in on the confrontation.

Fearing for her dogs’ safety, Morinico joined the fray after hearing the frantic barking. She can be seen running toward the bear and shoving the animal in a response she said was the result of pure instinct to protect her dogs, in a statement to NBC News.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a bear and it is taking my dog. It is lifting it up off the ground,’” Hailey said. “In that split second, I decided to push the bear, like it was nothing, apparently. “I pick up my other dog and I scram.”

Though it’s something that many pet parents would probably do in the same situation, Morinico advises people not to do the same.

Although she escaped relatively unscathed, suffering a sprained finger and scraped knee, she wouldn’t advise anyone to follow her example. “Do not push bears and do not get close to bears,” she told KCAL-TV. “You do not want to get unlucky. I just happened to come out unscathed.”

And wildlife experts agree. Although human-bear encounters are relatively rare, an encounter and quickly turn deadly. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has a list of tips and general guidelines to follow regarding bear encounters.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
DogsPetsviral newsviral videos

Motivated By Jealousy, a Man Shot and Killed a Family of Six At a Party In Colorado Springs

Things That Matter

Motivated By Jealousy, a Man Shot and Killed a Family of Six At a Party In Colorado Springs

By May 12, 2021 at 12:06 pm
BY  | May 12, 2021 AT 12:06 pm
via Getty Images

Colorado has a history of mass shootings that date all the way back to the 1999 Columbine Massacre. Just a few months ago, 10 people died from a mass shooting in a grocery store in Boulder, CO. And this past weekend, more people lost their lives at the hands of a madman with a gun. This time, the shooting happened in Colorado Springs.

Over the weekend, eight people were shot and killed. The shooting happened at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. The police say that the suspect shot the family because he was jealous that he wasn’t invited to the party.

“When he wasn’t invited to a family gathering the suspect responded by opening fire and killing six victims before taking his own life,” said Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski about the shooting.

The Colorado Springs shooting victims were all family members and all Latino. They are: Melvin Perez, 31, Mayra Perez, 32, Jose Gutierrez, 21, Joana Cruz, 53, Jose Ibarra, 26, and Sandra Ibarra, 28. Three children, aged 2, 5, and 11, also witnessed the shooting, but survived. According to police, the murders left all three children orphaned.

The shooter was 26-year-old Teodoro Macias. Macias and Sandra Ibarra for a year. Macias took his own life after his rampage.” “At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” Chief Niski said. “The suspect, who was in a relationship with one of the victims, displayed power and control issues in this relationship.”

The Colorado Springs shooting is sparking a national discussions about domestic violence, misogyny, mass shootings, and gun control legislation.

“In Colorado, we’ve had domestic terrorism incidents where lots of people were killed,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “We’ve had random acts like going into King Soopers or a movie theater. But let’s not forget about the lethality of domestic violence.”

According to police, Teodoro Macias had no criminal record. Sandra Ibarra never reported any incidents of domestic violence. But family members told police that Macias was “jealous” and “controlling.”

Macias tried to isolate Ibarra from her family–hallmarks of violent and abusive partners. The couple had been fighting the week before the shooting.

Right now, the extended family of the victims are struggling to make funeral arrangements because the amount of loved ones that have died is “overwhelming”.

Thankfully, a family friend has set up a Facebook page to raise funds for the family’s funeral expenses.

In the meantime, the Colorado Springs community and the nation at large are reeling over another mass shooting. This time, the epidemic of domestic violence fueled this mass shooting. “Women in the U.S. are 21 times more likely to be shot and killed than women in any other high-income country,” wrote gun control activist Shannon Watts on Twitter. “Every country is home to domestic abusers, only America gives them easy access to arsenals and ammunition.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
ColoradoDomestic ViolenceGun Controlmass shooting