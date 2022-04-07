Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Is The First Black Woman To Serve on the Supreme Court

Things That Matter

In a groundbreaking announcement none of us can get over, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson officially just became the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court. This landmark victory just broke yet another glass ceiling — and we’re just getting started. As expected, the excitement about Jackson’s confirmation is overwhelming, starting with Vice President Kamala Harris herself.

The Senate has confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court.



This is a historic day for America. pic.twitter.com/xjydHgyPti — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 7, 2022

Harris delivered the news of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as she presided over the Senate’s vote. She announced, “The question occurs on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia, to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.” Continuing, she explained Jackson was officially confirmed in a 53-47 vote — and visibly showed her excitement, smiling from ear to ear.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold the position, presided over the Senate's 53-47 vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/qfmsgiztLP pic.twitter.com/OzrGfThF2m — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 7, 2022

Watching VP Kamala Harris confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson… I'm no good for the rest of the day — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) April 7, 2022

The Vice President isn’t nearly the only person feeling all the joy about the confirmation — countless people see it as a breath of fresh air, and a step in the right direction. Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter, “I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed… I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land.”

Meanwhile, Kenyan Senator Susan Kihika shared, “More women at the decision-making table is the way to go! Another glass ceiling shattered.”

I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/hnPcDuPt8w — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 7, 2022

Historic as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first black woman confirmed to the #SCOTUS in its 233-year history! Well deserved and a long time coming! More women at the decision-making table is the way to go! Another glass ceiling shattered 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kfl41KFxWn — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) April 7, 2022

As we know, representation matters, and so many people are looking forward to Jackson continuing to inspire millions of people. New York Attorney General Letitia James explained, “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an inspiration to millions, including Black girls who will finally see themselves represented on America’s highest court.” Another Twitter user echoed the sentiment, writing, “The GOP can try to remove, ignore & whitewash history, but at the end of the day — we ARE history.”

Today, history was made.



As the first Black woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an inspiration to millions, including Black girls who will finally see themselves represented on America’s highest court. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 7, 2022

I’m happy & there isn’t a damn thing Republicans can do today to steal my joy. The GOP can try to remove, ignore & whitewash history, but at the end of the day — we ARE history. Living, breathing, walking & talking. Congratulations Ketanji Brown Jackson! They can’t erase you 🙏🏽 — Ty Ross (@cooltxchick) April 7, 2022

While we plan on celebrating Jackson’s confirmation to no end, many people are at a loss for words when it comes to the many senators that voted against such a qualified candidate.

As one Twitter user put it, “the story isn’t [Republicans] Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins pledging to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson… The story is all the Republicans who are voting against one of the most qualified candidates for SCOTUS ever.” Another user agreed, writing, “It’s not that 3 Republicans voted for Ketanji Brown Jackson… it’s that 47 voted against her because of racism.”

I’m sorry, the story isn’t Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Susan Collins pledging to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson



The story is all the Republicans who are voting against one of the most qualified candidates for SCOTUS ever. — flexghost. Героям слава. (@flexghost1) April 5, 2022

It's not that 3 Republicans voted for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was vastly qualified for the Supreme Court. It's that 47 voted against her because of racism and lies. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 7, 2022

Even more, many have noted many Republicans’ negative response towards the confirmation, with journalist Brian Tyler Cohen describing the atmosphere once it was announced.

As Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed, the Democratic side of the aisle just erupted into a boisterous standing ovation while Republicans walk out. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 7, 2022

No matter what some people may think about it, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially just become the first Black woman and the first public defender to serve on the Supreme Court — and no matter how disrespectful the confirmation hearings were, this is a historic move and a monumental step in the right direction.

Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisholm and the ancestors are smiling down from Heaven.



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.



Another big step in America’s march toward a more perfect union has been taken. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 7, 2022

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com