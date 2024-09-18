Not even Shakira is safe from men being creepy. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was recently caught on video in an uncomfortable situation.

While dancing on a stage at a club, Shakira spotted someone in the crowd recording a video up her dress. She tried to brush them off and keep things moving, but they seemed not to take the hint and ruined the party for everyone.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

Shakira was out and enjoying a special moment, dancing to her new single, “Soltera,” when her body language became tense. She tells someone off-screen to stop using hand gestures and then covers herself. She pauses for a moment before dancing again and eventually decides to just call it quits.

The video is a short clip that speaks to the larger issue of women not feeling safe or respected in public spaces. As the video has gone viral, people on social media are speaking out about it. Unfortunately, there are some who think that Shakira bears responsibility for the incident.

Some social media users are defending the person filming Shakira

lol in today’s society men get punished for being men — . (@fookyoubeech) September 15, 2024

Honestly, women are subject to horrid behavior like this too often. There’s a reason why women choose the bear. What should have been a moment for Shakira to let loose and enjoy the product of her hard work in making the new single became just another example of men feeling entitled to women and their bodies.

Also, the whole “boys will be boys” argument is a dangerous precedent that only harms our society. Allowing this toxic masculinity to start so young and to have it reinforced by men who are defending this kind of behavior is a concerning trend.

That will teach her to dress appropriately. People are not gross. They are teaching her a lesson. — TC 🈴🇧🇷 (@TshepoTC11) September 15, 2024

People are climbing out of their caves to defend men and try to shame Shakira. How can anyone see this video and think that Shakira needs to learn a lesson? What is the lesson? Some social media users are sticking to the argument that Shakira should have worn a longer dress, literally using the same victim-blaming playbook that people have used against women for decades.

Other people are pushing back and calling this situation by name

These ppl are absolutely disgusting like a woman can’t even enjoy her life peacefully without being invaded. — Dhanush (@reputanush13) September 17, 2024

It is sad to see Shakira’s uncomfortable face when she truly takes in what is happening. She then continues to dance in an attempt to keep the mood up. So many women understand the need to try to keep the peace when they are mistreated in public places. Force a smile and keep it moving so everything stays calm.

Her face seems both angry and sad as she thinks about what happened before she started dancing again. That brief moment is an emotional moment that so many of us know all too intimately. The split second where you think about what has just happened and how you can move away from it safely.

Artists deserve to feel safe and respected when they are performing. Women deserve to feel safe and respected when they are out with their friends. This kind of behavior is abhorrent and should never be tolerated.

