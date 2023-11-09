From Papi Pascal to Diego Boneta: 17 Sexiest Latino Men Alive

wearemitu

It’s a known fact that Latino men are súper sexy. From their swag when they move to the prose they speak when they are charming you, there is something simply hypnotic about them.

Latinos come in all stunning shades and forms from across Latin America, so mitú wanted to highlight just how sexy Latino men can be.

PEOPLE recently released their Sexiest Man Alive cover with Patrick Dempsey, which got the mitú staff thinking about who they’d vote for this top prize. Their answers didn’t disappoint. Below are our 17 picks.

Pedro Pascal

Fans worldwide have loved Papi Pascal since he made waves as Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones.” Since then, the Chilean-American actor has been dubbed the internet’s daddy.

Oscar Issac

Pascal’s bestie cannot be overlooked, either. The actor of Guatemalan and Cuban descent has made his way into our hearts with roles in “ex machina” and “Moon Knight.” He also made the internet swoon with his Jessica Chastain red carpet moment.

Devin Booker

The Michigan-born small forward for the Phoenix Suns is Mexican-American on his mom’s side. He details that some of his favorite childhood memories involved his mamá cooking Mexican dishes at home.

Wilmer Valderrama

The actor and activist has made audiences laugh since “That’s ’70s Show.” He was born in Miami but spent most of his childhood in Venezuela. Aside from the shows he acts in and produces, philanthropy is another significant part of his life.

Kike Hernandez

The Puerto Rican-born Red Sox second baseman made his baseball debut with the Houston Astros in 2009. Since then, he’s been showing off his skills and smile to fans everywhere.

Miguel

The California-born crooner was born to a Mexican-American father and an African-American mother. His sultry voice won over the hearts of many with his debut album “All I Want Is You” in November 2010.

Diego Boneta

Not only is the Mexican actor seriously talented — he’s also seriously easy on the eyes. Boneta has been acting since 2004, when he had a two-episode run on “Alegrijes y rebujos.” Can we also talk about how amazing he was as Luis Miguel?

Colman Domingo

The actor and writer is of Belizean and Afro-Guatemalan descent. The Philly-born Afro-Latino won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for his role as Ali in HBO’s “Euphoria.”

David Iacono

The Brooklyn-born actor and model is of Italian and Puerto Rican descent. The Latino actor is best known for his role on the Amazon Prime Show “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Jharrel Jerome

The first-generation Dominican-American actor caught the world’s attention with his portrayal of Korey Wise in Netflix’s “When They See Us.” Since then, fans have been able to enjoy his Latino swagger in full effect.

Édgar Ramírez

From “American Crime Story” to “Florida Man,” audiences can’t get enough of the Venezuelan actor. Here’s to more opportunities to see this Latino star’s charming smile and kind eyes.

Y’lan Noel

Folks couldn’t keep their eyes off the Afro-Latino actor when he appeared on HBO’s “Insecure.” The New York-born “A Lot of Nothing” star is of Panamanian descent on his maternal side.

Diego Luna

Diego Dionisio Luna Alexander has been in our collective consciousness for a long time — and we love it. The Mexican actor’s first project was 1982’s “Antonieta.” Since then, the Latino actor has been in projects like “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” and “Andor.”

Xolo Maridueña

The “Blue Beetle” actor is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian heritage. The California-born Latino’s name means “Dog Star” in Nahuatl.

Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil first won audiences over in “La Fea Más Bella.” But his portrayal of Rogelio de la Vega in “Jane the Virgin” sealed the deal for folks everywhere.

Laz Alonso

The Afro-Cuban actor, born in Washington D.C., has appeared in projects like “The Boys,” “L.A’s Finest” and “Fast & Furious.” He admits that his favorite Cuban dish is ropa vieja, and Celia Cruz is his favorite singer.

Gael García Bernal

Like his bestie Diego Luna, Garcia Bernal has been someone many have grown up knowing. The Mexican actor and producer has starred in projects like “Coco,” “The Motorcycle Diaries” and “The Mother.”

