People on The Internet Have Us Cackling Over these 11 Semana Santa Memes

Culture

Latinos all over the world are celebrating Semana Santa this week. Also known as the Holy Week, the holiday is a time to gather as a family, appreciate your blessings, and prepare for the weekend of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

There are also celebrations all around Latin America. You can probably find a party anywhere you go, too. Even in the smallest of small towns. Although many towns celebrate all week, things go up a notch starting on Good Friday. For many, however, the party doesn’t stop from the first day to the last.

Loading the player...

Let the Semana Santa memes commence!

Some people go on vacation while others host big family ragers. Of course, some observe the holiday quietly. However, for the most part, it’s time to party. To commemorate this week of festivities, we’re rounding up our favorite holiday memes.

Let’s get one thing out of the way, though. For most of us, Semana Santa is when we let loose a bit.

Me dijeron que Semana Santa era para reflexionar, y eso haré pic.twitter.com/JM2R3UD8Hq — HEINZITO in his simping era (@Schlaffkesito04) April 4, 2023

🍂~ El himno de semana santa ¿por qué no?



~Kary pic.twitter.com/nUVYogU0NR — 🎼 StationStay_Mx ^ᶠᴬᴺᴺ ᴬᶜᶜᴼᵁᴺᵀ^ (@StationStay_Mx) April 5, 2023

It’s also a great excuse to take a quick vacation.

Acá planeando mis vacaciones de semana santa jajajajajajajajajja pic.twitter.com/XRQmxuJMMr — Julián Álvarez (@DonJuliank) March 18, 2023

When that’s not enough, some people just go absolutely nuts. From pushing helicopters to full-on sex on the beach, here are the best moments of people going insane in honor of Semana Santa. We should also note: don’t do this stuff!

Ya es semana santa y el cuerpo lo sabe pic.twitter.com/WZ39Vx7q9F — G0D (@EL_GODNODESEADO) April 4, 2023

Nadie:



Los católicos en Semana Santa: pic.twitter.com/cADsNEoNAN — La Amarga (@Laamarga2) April 4, 2023

Some of us, however, are using the holiday to catch up on some sleep. We just want to catch up on the sleep we lose for the rest of the year!

Mis planes para Semana Santa: pic.twitter.com/pqS6i7GVIC — Juan (@jcamiloorozco2) April 3, 2023

alguien: y tú qué vas a hacer esta semana santa?

yo: pic.twitter.com/L8VVO0TysY — piña sin pizza (@skereunpesado) April 2, 2023

¿Qué planes esta Semana Santa?



Yop: pic.twitter.com/ZZmyBT2gcK — inoesasi del Perú (@inoesasi) April 5, 2023

However, whatever activities you end up doing this Semana Santa, we hope you have the best week!

la semana es santa pero yo no pic.twitter.com/31TDKmOP0l — s (@silv3rion) April 4, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com