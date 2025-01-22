Danielle Bertothy, the Missouri woman accused of starting a fire in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, is finally in custody. Authorities apprehended her after she tried to flee the island and avoid the consequences of her actions.

The fire burned three local businesses. These included Luichy’s Seaside Hotel, a restaurant and bar, Bar Marea, and a souvenir shop, Artes Juavia. According to court documents, Bertothy cut her vacation short by a week to avoid being arrested for her actions.

Federal Grand Jury charged Danielle Bertothy with federal arson charges for her actions in Cabo Rojo

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of Puerto Rico, Bertothy has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico. The decision to bring charges against Bertothy comes after weeks of outrage and calls for justice from Puerto Ricans and allies on the island and the U.S. mainland.

According to the Attorney’s Office, the federal grand jury found Bertothy “maliciously damaged and destroyed, by means of fire, a building and other real and personal property used in interstate and foreign commerce and in activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.”

The fire, which Bertothy allegedly started as revenge after the owners kicked her out of the bar, not only damaged three businesses. The fire forced the evacuation of 50 guests from the hotel, putting their lives at risk.

“This defendant will be held accountable for her dangerous actions that caused significant damage and put many lives at risk,” W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, said in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will continue to vigorously enforce federal laws and bring to justice criminals who engage in violent crimes.”

Bertothy’s senseless action has upended the lives of business owners for no reason

In an interview with Fox2, the owner of the hotel, which rented out the space for the restaurant/bar and souvenir shops, shared how the violent act has derailed his life. Owner Angel Luis Marrero told the news outlet that the news of the fire after celebrating the new year with his family has devastated him.

“It was a nightmare,” Marrero told Fox2. “For me, it was a horror movie.”

He continued saying: “You have no right, and nobody has the right to do this and potentially kill people. I have complete faith that she will face justice.”

Marrero is trying to pick up the pieces of his paradise that he described as now hell due to the fire. He has set up a GoFundMe page to help restore and bring back the business he worked so hard to create.

The incident is a reminder of the peril some tourists can bring with them

Not all tourists are out to hurt the places they visit. However, Bertothy’s inexcusable actions are a stunning reminder of some tourists’ entitlement. Some of them even think they can burn things to the ground and avoid consequences. When concerned owners denied Bertothy alcohol because of the state she was in, her reaction was to burn the business to the ground.

Places like Puerto Rico are not for tourists to do what they want. They are vibrant communities that welcome you into their businesses and neighborhoods. People like Bertothy are a dangerous reality of tourism, and finding ways to end these behaviors is crucial. Bertothy is currently facing the music, and justice will eventually win the day.