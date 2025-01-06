Puerto Rican officials are looking for a Missouri woman they suspect started a fire that damaged businesses in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The fire started early on January 2, 2025, and damaged Marinera, Bar Marea, and Artesanía Juavia. Authorities believe the suspect has already left the country.

Here’s what we know so far about the fire the alleged suspect authorities are looking for right now.

A video is circulating on social media showing the fire and the suspected perpetrator

american tourist burns down multiple local businesses in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/t16vRo1Ni7 — 🇵🇷 Rafael Charriez ☭🔻 (@Rafael_Charriez) January 3, 2025

In the video, a woman who appears intoxicated seems to pass out at the bar. Police intervene and remove the customer. It seems like a straightforward moment of expelling a patron who had too much to drink. Another moment in the video shows the woman returning to the bar hours later to confront the establishment’s employees.

The final scene in the social media video shows a woman setting the business on fire and walking away carrying a gas can. Some believe the woman who set the businesses on fire was the same person who was told to leave after getting too intoxicated.

Other reports claim that the woman was combative with other patrons. Some even shared she assaulted a waitress working at the bar when she asked her to leave the premises.

The incident prompted a response from St. Louis Alderwoman Daniel Veláquez

A Missouri woman accused of setting fire to a beloved tourist spot in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico has been suspended by her employer after the employer was contacted by Saint Louis alderwoman @VDanielaV, who is Puerto Rican. The alderman asked the employer to ensure accountability. pic.twitter.com/s0pPVR8aT2 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 4, 2025

In response to the news, Alderwoman Velázquez contacted the employer of the suspected arsonist and demanded accountability.

“As an elected official in St. Louis and a proud Puerto Rican, I write with deep concern about reports linking one of your employees, Danielle Bertothy, to acts of vandalism and arson in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico,” wrote Alderwoman Velázquez, naming the alleged suspect. “The allegations involve acts of destruction that have devastated small business owners, harmed the local economy, and shaken the sense of safety in Cabo Rojo. Her audacity to commit such a brazen act of violence during our island’s beloved holiday season has also shocked Puerto Ricans across the diaspora like me.”

In response, Bertothy’s employer, HughesLeahyKarlovic (HLK), released its own statement. HLK is a digital marketing and advertising agency with offices in St. Louis and Chicago.

According to reports, law enforcement in Missouri is aware of the potential criminal activity. However, Puerto Rican authorities haven’t contacted them. HLK has also confirmed that it has not been contacted by law enforcement in either Missouri or Puerto Rico. However, it is ready to cooperate to the fullest extent when applicable.

“It is important to note this alleged crime occurred in Puerto Rico. Therefore, the St. Peters Police Department does not have any independent authority in this investigation,” a St. Peters Police Department spokesperson said in a statement, according to Yahoo! News. “Our department will assist Puerto Rican authorities if it is requested.”

@MMViverito @MariaCeleste @ananavarro @TheView an arsonist tourist from St Peters, Missouri, named Danielle Bertothy , burned several buildings in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, the local police didn’t arrest her and word on the street is that she is back in the 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/IcQQhy7PJ2 — William Rodriguez (@willieseconpr) January 4, 2025

The search is still on for Bertothy. And people on social media are calling for justice and accountability against the tourist who allegedly set fire to the Cabo Rojo businesses. As of now, there is no news on the whereabouts of the woman who damaged the local establishments.