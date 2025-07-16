Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera has died. He was 54. Rivera was a member of the New England Society for Psychic Research. His death comes in the middle of the infamous countrywide tour of the haunted Annabelle tour. Annabelle was made famous in “The Conjuring” movies as a haunted doll that was reigned in and concealed by Ed and Lorraine Warren. The paranormal aspect of the tour is making some question whether or not Annabelle should be on a tour.

Dan Rivera died suddenly in Pennsylvania aged 54

Rivera’s sudden death happened during the “Devils on the Run” tour which includes the famed haunted doll Annabelle. The show has made headlines over the months after the Nottoway Plantation fire in White Castle, Louisiana. The “Devils on the Run” tour was in New Orleans at that time, which is less than an hour and a half from the plantation. Of course, everyone at the time tied Annabelle’s presence so close to the plantation as the reason for the fire. After all, the doll is possessed and bad things happen when she is around.

Rivera worked with the New England Society for Psychic Research for over a decade, according to the society’s website. He was motivated to join the work after experiencing paranormal activities in his home growing up.

“The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) is devastated by his passing and is still coming to terms with this profound loss. Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend,” reads a statement from the society, according to PEOPLE Magazine. “His integrity, creativity, and generosity defined him. Dan’s passion for the paranormal was rooted in a genuine desire to educate, help, and connect with others — whether through social media, conventions, or investigations with local families seeking understanding and peace.”

Fans are mourning and social media is blaming Annabelle

The haunted doll has a reputation of being a force of evil. According to the Warrens, Annabelle was demonically possessed. She was sealed away in a glass box and held in the Warren’s basement, which holds relics of the evils they confronted during their career.

The Warrens were vocal about the dangers of removing any of the artifacts from the basement. As stated in the U.S. Ghost Adventures, the Warrens maintained that the items in the basement should only be seen and not touched. Most importantly, they should never be removed.

Ed and Lorraine Warren weren't messing around. It is possessed by demons. Read their book. One museum-goer who ignored the warnings and taunted the doll, died in a motorcycle crash shortly after being told to leave the museum.

Police have not released an official cause of death. Rivera was found dead in a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County, Pennsylvania. The death is still being investigated but the tour will continue in Rivera’s memory.

“Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

Annabelle will continue her cross-country tour with her next stop Oct. 4th and 5th in Rock Island, Illinois. The tour continues to generate a lot of attention with people pointing to the Warrens’ regular warnings not to move the doll.

Our deepest condolences to Rivera’s family, friends, and colleagues during this time.