Marilyn Cote made a name for herself as a “leading voice” in psychiatry, focusing on depression and other mental disorders. For years, she had hundreds of patients, and she pushed antipsychotic medications on people. At times, she would pressure them to take the medication.

Once her scam was unveiled, former patients celebrated her arrest. Similarly, advocates fighting against people who falsify their medical credentials joined the chorus of celebration.

Here is what we know about Cote and her life as a psychiatrist.

A social media account helped to bring attention to Marilyn Cote and her scam

Gracias, México!!



Aquí seguiremos haciendo nuestra labor. Ya basta de charlatanes!



Marilyn Cote: Médicos de Puebla exhiben a falsa psiquiatra que presumía ser egresada de Harvard | El Heraldo de México https://t.co/yJRtucw9Kp — Charlatanes Médicos (@CharlatanesMed) November 6, 2024

For years, Cote operated her Neuropsychology Clinic in Puebla, Mexico. She claimed that she could help patients with their depression and anxiety and cure them within a few days. She used forged degrees to prescribe antidepressants and antipsychotics to patients seeking help with their mental health disorders.

However, an account on X (formerly Twitter) that had been exposing medical frauds in Mexico set their sights on Cote. The account brought forward information consistent with Cote defrauding patients and putting people at risk.

According to reports, patients were reaching out to Cote via her website looking for relief from their mental health disorders. Since the arrest, several have filed formal complaints against her.

Furthermore, Mexico’s Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) has shut down her clinic.

Cote preyed on vulnerable people dealing with serious health issues

Mental health disorders remain a severe matter in Mexico. According to a study done in 2018, 35 percent of Mexicans surveyed said they have been dealing with mental health challenges. By preying on these people, Cote likely did harm to their psyche long-term and proved to be someone willing to cause harm to people seeking legitimate treatment.

Cote’s arrest has spurred a response from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum about the importance of safeguarding Mexican citizens from fraudulent medical procedures.

She hid behind falsified degrees from respected international institutions in the United States and the Netherlands.

Cote boldly created false awards and honors that boasted her ability to do the work that she was advertising

“This isn’t just an administrative violation; it’s a penal matter,” Mexican President Sheinbaum said in a statement about Cote’s arrest. “Offering healthcare services without proper credentials is incredibly dangerous.”

The fact that Cote could use doctored degrees to go after patients shows the importance of being more vigilant about medical practitioners. For people to be conned into seeking mental health care from someone who does not have the credentials is alarming and worth diving into from a federal level.