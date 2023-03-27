Two Cuban Migrants Landed in Florida Airport on a Hang Glider

wearemitu

Two Cuban migrants recently took to the sky and landed at an airport in Key West, Florida using a motorized hang glider. Where most migrants make it to the US via boat, the two made their 90-mile trip in the air, instead. Although Border Patrol apprehended the men immediately upon arrival, neither suffered any injuries during the trip.

Two Cuban migrants fly their way to the United States

The two men landed at Key West International Airport at roughly 10:30 AM local time on Saturday, March 25. According to the director of airports in Key West, their landing did not interrupt flights or operations.

Two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at the Key West International Airport onboard a powered hang glider. No reported injuries. We appreciate the support from @mcsonews.#Breaking #Saturday #KeyWest #Cuba pic.twitter.com/KqqFlYqie1 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 25, 2023

Additionally, here’s a video of the two migrants flying to Key West International Airport: A pilot in the Keys named Nick Pontecorvo said, “It was pretty awesome. To make that flight 90 miles over open ocean, especially with the wind, that takes a lot of courage.”

BREAKING: Video shows Two Cuban migrants coming into Key West Airport on a home made Hang Glider earlier today. #cuba #hangglider #video #ppv_tahoe #migrants



📸 DatGuy in Paradise pic.twitter.com/IRLTDW9nDN — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) March 25, 2023

From 1995 to 2017, Florida engaged in the “wet foot, dry foot” policy. Essentially, Border Patrol agents returned Cuban migrants back to Cuba if they caught them at sea. However, migrants that made it to the United States could stay. They even qualified for “legal permanent resident” status with an expedited path to US citizenship.

President Obama ended the policy on January 12, 2017, just one week before President Trump took office. However, with more Cuban migrants coming to the United States, many are hoping for some kind of resurgence of the “wet foot, dry foot” policy.

Pro- and anti-immigration advocates alike agree: this was pretty awesome

It’s nice when we can take a minute to put our differences aside and appreciate some true human ingenuity. The two Cubans who flew their way to the US have supporters on both sides of the aisle.

I'm as tough on immigration as they get: I think we should eliminate illegal immigration, drastically reduce legal immigration, and ramp up deportations. But as far as I'm concerned, any Cuban who can land a hang glider at Miami airport should get a free pass. 🇺🇸🇨🇺 https://t.co/qJ2lTOrEpL — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 26, 2023

Two Cubans landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider. Talk about ingenuity. #GreenCard https://t.co/C9XYBgiamr — John C. Varner III (@LilHulkQ) March 26, 2023

Whatever it takes!🫡 Hang-gliding Cubans fly to 'freedom'. 'Two Cuban migrants landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider at approximately 10:30.'

https://t.co/1K9VY8WxHV pic.twitter.com/OG0i0oU5ZY — Jeff Harrington (@jharringtones) March 26, 2023

