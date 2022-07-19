10 ‘If I Text You’ Memes That Will Make You Rethink the Meaning of Some Emojis

wearemitu

We’ve all seen the meme: “If I text you ___, it means ___.”

This can go, and has gone, in a lot of different directions. Some nice. Some naughty. Some oddly specific. The history of the emoji dates back to 1881, when the emoticon was born out of punctuation marks and other characters, first published in American magazine “Puck.”

Flash forward to 2022, and emojis have undergone yet another renaissance in the wacky and wonderful world of memes, allowing anyone and everyone to assign new meanings to even the most obscure of emojis.

Who knew that a simple chancla could conjure up so many childhood memories of pissing my mom off?

Here are some of our favorite memes, redefining everything from the dreaded chancla to toilet paper to ice skates.

No me hagas pasar pena, me entiendes?

Gives new meaning to the phrase “diarrhea of the mouth.”

Text this to all your friends who are in relationships with toxicos.

We’ll never let it go.

If I text you “🚪🌊🚢🧊” it means two people could’ve fit on that door and everyone knows it — 𝒦𝓎 (@justky1018) July 13, 2022

Batteries not included.

Ready for my closeup.

If I text you “🎬” just know I’m about to cause a scene — 𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐨 𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 ✞ (@its_tiidoo) July 12, 2022

Tu no eres bebesita — tu eres bebesota.

if I text you “🐰” it means play some mf bad bunny — isaac ☄️ (@isaaacthebarber) July 12, 2022

I hope you got all that, James.

If I text you “ 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏽” it means; pic.twitter.com/qQRk9H8hdV — 𖤐 Angel 𖤐 (@PreXtious) July 15, 2022

The text Tristan Thompson wakes up to every morning, probably.

if i text u “⛸” just know ur on some THIN ICE necio — daniela (@daaanieeella1) July 9, 2022

A llama?! He’s supposed to be DEAD!

if I text you "🧪🦙" it means the poison. the poison for kuzco. the poison chosen especially to kill kuzco. kuzco's poison — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) July 13, 2022

