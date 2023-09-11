Mexican Artists Behind ‘Coco’ Create Unique Belt for UFC Champion Alexa Grasso

wearemitu

The UFC is honoring Mexico on its Independence Day on September 16. For the occasion, the organization’s president, Dana White, revealed a custom-designed belt for Alexa Grasso, a Mexican UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion.

White posted a video on social media featuring himself and artist Ricardo Ángeles, showcasing the handmade artwork crafted using natural colors.

Loading the player...

“His company, which is based down in Mexico, made this belt,” White said. “This will be her championship belt. She’ll have the other one, but we’ll present her with this one. She’s going to defend the title against [Valentina] Shevchenko on Mexican Independence Day.”

The Mexican artists who crafted the artwork hail from the Jacobo y María Ángeles workshop in San Martín Tilcajete, in the Oaxaca region.

Even cooler? This talented and married couple inspired Pixar filmmakers when production incorporated ‘alebrijes’ art into “Coco.“

These artists skillfully created a UFC belt replica for Alexa Grasso featuring vibrant colors and unique details

The Mexican artists personalized a replica of the UFC title for the female champion ahead of her return to the cage at the women’s Flyweight title during the UFC Night in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the T-Mobile Arena on September 16.

According to the workshop’s social media posts, this piece aims to connect new generations with art and sports.”Beyond being a projection platform for art, sports have positioned themselves as living heroes in this dimension.”

Adding, “Sports and the arts have a deep relationship that generates recreation in the being. They stimulate us internally and collectively.”

For the evening’s main event, Mexico’s last remaining UFC champion seeks to earn her second consecutive victory over Shevchenko.

These Mexican artists have showcased their creativity for other prominent athletes, including Canelo Álvarez and Yair Rodríguez

The concept of personalized belts for Mexican champions is familiar to athletes. In July, former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodríguez also used a customized piece.

Last year, these artists also hand-decorated a belt for the Super Middleweight World Champion Saúl Álvarez AKA Canelo, showcasing tribal patterns.

Additionally, these artists shine in the world of combat sports but also in other fields. In May, Monterrey, Nuevo León’s racer Pato O’ Ward used a custom case at the Indianapolis 500.

All done by hand 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OZVnIJ8W0X — Pato O'Ward (@PatricioOWard) May 18, 2023

Naturally, creations like these generate discussions among social media users and fans of the sport. Supporting that the UFC should continue this tradition for athletes of other nationalities.

“That’s dope… UFC should give a champ their custom-designed belt. Imagine Israel Adesanya or Sean Omalley with their custom belt,” wrote an X user.

Thats dope.. UFC should give a champ their own custom designed belt.. Imagine Israel Adesanya or Sean Omalley with their own custom belt — IM DAT GUY (@greatness_TBS) September 7, 2023

The fighter Davis’ El perro necio’ Díaz said in the comments he wants a custom piece for one of his fights: “This guy has to design my next fight shorts,” wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, other users applaud Dana White for supporting local artists.

“Thank you, Dana, for allowing our people to show their work,” wrote a TikTok user.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com