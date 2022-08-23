Yankees Fan Caught on Camera Converting His Hot Dog Into a Meat Straw for His Beer

wearemitu

Nicholas “Nico” Heller, a vlogger and film director based in New York City, captured a man at Yankee Stadium poking a hole in his hot dog and then using it as a straw to drink beer during a game on Aug. 22. The unidentified man was posted on Heller’s @newyorknico page, a social media account dedicated to documenting oddballs around the city.

According to SB Nation, the video garnered more than three million views in just two hours and has been making its rounds on the internet at lightning speed after a popular Twitter account called @JomboyMedia reposted it.

The source even questions whether the hot dog straw man may have brought the Yankees some luck, as they went on to win against the Mets following their win against the Blue Jays the night before, their first back-to-back win since July 29 and 30.

The video of hot dog straw man is disgusting for a few reasons, so let’s break it down. First, the video starts with the man poking a hole into his hot dog while his beer sits on the ground directly next to him. He then licks the straw on both ends before taking his makeshift hot dog straw and plopping it into his beer, which he then sips as if it were completely normal.

It’s understandable that people would want to go back to normal after the pandemic and a couple of years where mass gatherings just weren’t possible. It’s even understandable to combine hot dogs and beer in some capacity. Beer-battered hot dogs exist. According to Today, even meat straws exist!

But there’s something about this that feels unhygienic on levels previously unseen in the history of mankind. Heller later posted a slightly-less-disturbing video of a fan dipping his hot dog and bun into his beer and then eating it, which seems like a completely normal thing to do after watching hot dog straw man fashion a customized meat straw like some kind of demented MacGyver.

Of course, the internet collectively lost its mind over this recent innovation in hot dog technology. However, opinion is split on hot dog straw man — is he just another sick freak, or is he actually a genius in disguise? Some think he should be serving a life sentence in hot dog jail while others think he’s a frontrunner for the hot dog hall of fame.

Some social media users on the other hand, are convinced that the video is staged. The @newyorknico account is known for posting strange sightings around the city, and some are convinced that he fabricated hot dog straw man to drum up controversy and views.

starting to become a hot dog straw man truther. the kith plaid yankees hat is giving "engineered for tik tok" to me. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 23, 2022

do not fall for hot dog straw man. you know in your heart of hearts it was staged. it’s too perfect. do not give in to the IG Reels Industrial Complex — ric sanchez (@ricsanchez) August 23, 2022

Whatever your opinion may be, it’s unlikely that we’ll see such a massive leap forward in hot dog and beer experimentations for quite some time. Until then, check out what Twitter has to say about the mad scientist:

the hot dog beer straw man is the boldest example of american ingenuity since benjamin franklin discovered electricity — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 23, 2022

The Hot Dog Straw guy when he walks into work tomorrow and everyone is laughing at him pic.twitter.com/0EQ7PXTy8o — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 23, 2022

If you don’t stand with hot dog straw guy then we can’t be friends. Life is about living, drinking beers out of a hot dog is exactly that — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 23, 2022

*Guy drinks beer out of a hot dog straw



Twitter:pic.twitter.com/UIBpemozld — Kmess (@kmess22) August 23, 2022

“I went to the Yankees game on Monday and I used my hot dog as a straw for my beer. I do it all the time. It’s like a beer brat. And it went viral, Jerry! Viral! Now Sharon won’t return my calls.” pic.twitter.com/zbW1yZxFiu — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) August 23, 2022

Hot Dog Straw guy logging onto Twitter later pic.twitter.com/QqWrGzV2pP — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 23, 2022

If I see the video of the man drinking his beer with the hot dog straw again, I’m going to lose it 🤮 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) August 23, 2022

We are aware of the Yankee fan and the hot dog ‘straw’. We appreciate your privacy at this time as we try to construct a reason as to why this would occur. It’s the wurst and frankly, he should be ashamed. — Catalyst Hot Dogs (@CatalystHotdogs) August 23, 2022

I realize the two culinary acts I’m best known for are brewing a Keurig cup with Red Bull and pouring coffee in a McFlurry so I have to get out in front of this one: I do not support hot dog straw man and think we need to come down strongly on this as a society — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) August 23, 2022

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com