Yalitza Aparicio Says Users on Social Media Think Because She’s ‘Indigenous’ She ‘Shouldn’t Wear Luxury Clothing Brands’

Entertainment

There’s no doubt Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio is goals in every way: since bursting onto the scene as Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and nabbing an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, her meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down. Aparicio has become an icon for the world over, being a part of incredible short films like The New York Times-led production of “Let’s Dance,” to Mon Laferte and Guaynaa’s music video for “Plata Ta Tá.”

#Espectáculos Yalitza Aparicio participó con @monlaferte en la grabación del video “Pla ta ta tá”

Estas fotografías se hicieron vírales en la cuenta de @YalitzaAparicio como unión a las distintas protestas en pro de las mujeres. pic.twitter.com/fO2a0ggwzC — Estado21 (@estado21_) December 6, 2019

Now, Aparicio is set to star in Apple TV+’s first Spanish-language series “Midnight Family” about saving lives through Mexico City’s streets at night, marking just how incredible her star power is.

That said, a recent interview with Bad Hombre Skin shows that the 28-year-old actress still deals with people who believe she should not have the same access to certain luxuries as other Hollywood actresses.

The once-preschool teacher still questions if she’s a fashion icon, but there’s no doubt she is one, as the amazing outfits she posts on her Instagram display.

Aparicio spoke about when she first started working with her stylist Pablo Rivera, and the challenges she faced taking fashion risks when she believed people like her couldn’t wear certain kinds of clothing. “At the beginning [Rivera] had a hard time dressing me because I brought this acquired concept of all the subliminal messages transmitted by the media that made me think I couldn’t wear certain colors or patterns, or there were clothes that didn’t look good on me.”

Now, Aparicio says she has allowed herself to take risks, and decide on outfits once she’s “experimented” and given them a chance. She explained that with a bit of confidence, you discover “that a lot of those ideas or concepts about fashion, that one thinks are established, can change or adapt to each person.”

Frustratingly enough, the Cartier ambassador also shared that she still encounters racist comments — particularly relating to fashion. She said: “I’ve read comments that say that because I’m indigenous I shouldn’t wear luxury clothing brands, or ‘because you’re indigenous you can’t [be an ambassador for] a luxury brand as important as Cartier.’ And why not? Why can’t I be a part of that?” While it’s disheartening to see there are people that believe Aparicio shouldn’t have access to the designer brands that jump to dress her for each red carpet and event appearance, the actress seems to take it in stride.

Academy Award nominee Yalitza Aparicio has just been announced as an ambassador for Cartier Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KsmO5HYy6c — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 21, 2021

Aparicio said that she believes “clothes don’t change our essence,” and that “fashion helps to reveal all the different things we discover we are, and that many times are virtues we have hidden because of fear, or insecurities, or are even hidden from ourselves.” However, when it comes to fashion (or maybe even life!) “we’re here to experiment” and make new discoveries.

Así posó Yalitza Aparicio en la portada de la revista Bad Hombre Skin. El diseño de cristales brillantes es de Gabrielle Venguer. pic.twitter.com/OsCib19mV3 — Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) November 9, 2021

While Aparicio said fashion is about taking risks, experimenting, and discovering “what makes you happy and seeing it reflected in you through clothes,” her role in Hollywood is much more than her style. She also spoke about the power of representation and how she takes advantage of her platform so “people that find themselves in vulnerable situations know they’re not alone and there are people who can use their [power] to raise awareness about those problems.”

The “Presencias” actress also talked to the outlet about finding her voice — on and off the screen. She said the biggest change in herself was to “notice that everyone’s voice deserves… to be heard… and to discover the exact value of her own voice and that she could use it to be listened to.”

Regarding society, seeming to point to disadvantaged communities, Aparicio said, “even though we’ve advanced in a lot of things, we still can’t see the results.” Still, “she wants to be a part of the people who don’t stay quiet… [and] look for more opportunities for the next generations.”

There’s no doubt Aparicio has changed the game for women of color in the artistic community and beyond, and we can’t wait to see what she does next!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com