Who is Selena Gomez’s New Boyfriend, Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez is finally giving the heart what it wants after confirming her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

On December 7, the singer and actress was seen all cuddled up next to her new beau in her Instagram Stories. Of course, fans couldn’t calm down after the notoriously single star finally seems to have found her match.

Responding to screenshots online, Gomez defended her new love fiercely, dishing that he’s the “best thing” that ever happened to her. Also, that she’s at her “happiest.”

Selena Gomez makes a comment thread about how much Benny Blanco changed her existence pic.twitter.com/apNBAv6Nmw — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) December 8, 2023

But, we’re all wondering: who is Benny Blanco? ¿De dónde es? ¿A qué dedica el tiempo libre? Here’s all we know about Gomez’s new love.

Benny Blanco is an American record producer, singer and songwriter

Gomez’s new beau has got an impressive resume. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the 35-year-old is quite multi-facetic, working with A-listers such as Britney Spears, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran. Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, has song credits in Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me” and Lizzo’s “Grrrls.”

Adding to that, Blanco is the owner of two record labels, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets. Oh, and it looks like he does well for himself in the kitchen. He shared his new cookbook venture on an Instagram post shared in November.

“When I was 13 my friend got a George Foreman grill and it changed my life forever. we would invite friends over, get high and make the most elaborate sandwiches our prepubescent minds could fathom,” he said.

Adding, “I know what you are going to say… cooking is scary. You don’t know where to begin. It can be overwhelming. And cooking for a group of people, fuck that.. but i’m telling u, once you get into it, it’ll be ur new addiction, it’s like meditating. Slicing an onion is like taking a Xanax to me.”

What can we say? No wonder Gomez is no longer “Single Soon.”

Gomez and Blanco collaborated professionally before dating

According to E! Online, Gomez and Blanco have known each other for some time, but started dating back in October. The record producer was spotted attending her Rare Impact fund benefit on October 4. Can cook and is supportive.

Page Six also reports the duo first met in 2015 after working together on “Same Old Love.” Meanwhile, Blanco also shares credits as a producer on Gomez’s song “I Can’t Get Enough.” Now we know she really can’t.

Selena Gomez defends relationship with Benny Blanco after confirming they’re dating:



“Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end […] and he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts” pic.twitter.com/AB7TdS39Pg — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2023

While their romance was just recently confirmed, Gomez is defending it vehemently. Responding to comments on screenshots of their cuddles together, she claims “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

And also, declaring to the world she won’t be with a “f***boy ever again.”

"I'm not going to be with a f*ck boy ever again"

— Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/Pfjvr5kbVC — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) December 7, 2023

“Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve,” she wrote. “I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

