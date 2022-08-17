Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Gets a Full-Length Teaser — Watch It Now…if You Dare!

wearemitu

Netflix has just released a full-length teaser for the upcoming “Wednesday,” a darkly funny take on the Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The show will follow Wednesday adjusting to life at Nevermore Academy, a school for “gifted” children that will allow Wednesday’s talents to be more properly utilized.

Wednesday is sent to Nevermore after exacting her revenge on a group of high school bullies who had been torturing her younger brother, Pugsley. She may have gone a bit overboard, what with the ferocious piranhas that were sent to attack the boys during swimming practice, but underneath her macabre facade, Wednesday truly does love her family.

In addition to being the new kid at Nevermore Academy, Wednesday is tasked with uncovering the secret behind a mysterious killing spree that has the entire town in a frenzy, as well as a family secret that dates back more than two decades. The family is rounded out by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively, and the show comes courtesy of director Tim Burton and co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 “Addams Family” film, is expected to make an appearance although the capacity of her role is still unknown. Notable supporting players in the show include Gwendoline Christie, Thora Birch, Joy Sunday and Emma Myers.

“Wednesday” still doesn’t have a release date, but is expected to premiere on Netflix in fall 2022, probably sometime around Halloween.

