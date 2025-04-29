Vogue recently spent 12 hours with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico. The video gives us an intimate look at his childhood with photos and memories of his time growing up on the island. Not only do we learn about what he dreamed of doing as a child, we also learn that he was always pursuing a career in the arts.

Bad Bunny spent time with Vogue and gave us a look into his life before the fame

Vogue’s latest video is giving us a new look at the Puerto Rican superstar. Growing up, Bad Bunny says that his mom was supportive of his love of music. One of his earliest memories, according to the video, is buying CDs from a catalog with his mom. The two of them worked to create a collection of CDs. His memory is more than a recollection of liking music. He wanted to play with music and adjust the sound.

“My first musical memory is probably of ordering CDs through a catalog,” Bad Bunny recalls in the video. “My mom used to own a lot of CDs. She would always let me choose one or two CDs. At my house, we had this big stereo with lots of CDs stored below. I would love playing with the equalizer.”

The love of music was more than a hyper focused look at the music. He loved to be artistic in so many ways. It is clear to see now that the globally recognized entertainer is more than a musician. He is an artist from his music to his fashion to his writing. What he was not was a boy who did a lot of physical things outside.

“I’ve always been more artistic,” he admits. “I loved drawing, I loved painting. I liked writing stories. I didn’t play soccer or climb trees. No way.”

His journey into music is a lifelong love

Bad Bunny recalls to Vogue that he was always thinking about music when he was working as a kid. His mind was always working to create music. His time working was dedicated to more than just getting a paycheck. He spent his shifts coming up with music and adding to what he was creating.

“When I used to work as a kid, if I got an idea, I would start to repeat it in my head and sing it,” Bad Bunny tells Vogue. “Then I would add, and add, and add to it and would keep repeating it through my whole shift, 5 or 6 hours. When I got out, I would write them down on a computer I had at the time. I still have that computer, it doesn’t work but I’ve always kept it to someday recover the data and check out the tracks I used to create.”

People are loving Vogue giving Puerto Rico a prominent feature through the artist

Puerto Rico is getting a lot of love these days from artists who call The Island of Enchantment home. Bad Bunny has focused on bringing his love for the island to his fans through his latest album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” The album is his love letter to the island and commenters on the video are celebrating how much attention Bad Bunny brings to Puerto Rico through outlets like Vogue.

Watching the video will give you a deeper appreciation of Bad Bunny, his music, and the wonderful world of Puerto Rico. The island is enchanting in so many ways and seeing Bad Bunny gush over his time there is a sentimental trip. We love to see the world embrace and uplift the Caribbean island.