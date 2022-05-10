MCU’s Victoria Alonso Says She Has ‘Failed the Latino Community for a Long Time’

wearemitu

In a new interview with mitú, MCU producer and President of Physical, Post-Production, VFX and Animation Victoria Alonso discusses the upcoming “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” which hits theaters on May 6. The latest from the MCU introduces America Chavez, an iconic character from the pages of Marvel Comics that Alonso has been wanting to bring to the big screen for some time.

“If you were excited as I was when she was announced, then you’ll know that we’ve been waiting for her to arrive for as long as 16 years,” referencing the MCU’s humble beginnings in 2008, when “Iron Man” and “The Incredible Hulk” kicked off what would become the biggest franchise in movie history. However, for all the barriers the MCU broke when it first started, the films were criticized by some for the lack of diversity among the stars.

Talking more about how excited she was to bring this character to the big screen, Alonso said, “I’ve been asking for this character and wanting to have this character for a very long time. She comes to us through the Doctor Strange story, which I think is a great way to introduce her.”

Marvel Studios

The character will be played by newcomer Xochitl Gomez, who starred in the first season of Netflix’s “Baby-Sitters Club” adaptation before going on to co-star in “Multiverse of Madness” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. “I think she’s done an amazing job playing the character. She’s everything and more I wanted to bring to the screen.”

Still, Alonso has some reservations about the lack of diversity that has characterized the MCU until very recently. “I’ve said this over and over and again, that I have failed the Latino community in many ways for a long, long time. And I think slowly and surely, a lot of representation is coming to theaters and Disney+,” she said, adding, “I continue to beg for patience because there’s more coming.”

For years, studios have claimed that too much diversity cuts into box office numbers, but with audience dynamics changing so rapidly over the last few years, diversity is now a requirement for any thriving franchise. Alonso promises that, from now on, diversity will be one of the MCU’s priorities. We’re already starting to see it with films like “Black Widow” and “Eternals,” which featured women and people of color in prominent roles. “The commitment is there, it’s strong, it’s present. And it’s not gonna go away.”

