RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Valentina shared her Muxe (pronounced mu-shay) name, bringing fans into a personal and touching moment in the artist’s life. It is another step in Valentina’s journey in gender expression and identity.

For those who don’t know what Muxe is, it is a third gender of people assigned male at birth but dressed and behaved in ways traditionally seen as female.

Valentina has unveiled her Muxe name, Xunaxi

Xunaxi (pronounced Shunashi) is a Zapotec name that means virgin, goddess, and saint. Valentina has embraced the name by adding it to her social media. It was gifted to her by her Muxe mother, Elvis Guerra.

Valentina, also known as James Andrew Leyva, was given their Muxe name on a special day, the Day of the Candle of the Authentic, Intrepid Seekers of Danger, in Juchitán de Zaragoza, Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the birthplace of the Muxe people.

While not widely recognized as an official holiday, the day is special for the Zapotec people. It is dedicated to individuals who actively seek risky and challenging experiences. The candle represents a beacon of courage and determination in the face of danger.

The famed drag star shared the announcement alongside beautiful photos taken while in Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, Mexico. She stuns the camera wearing a modernized, vivid red and patterned huipil paired with a green headpiece and serving face, as we have come to expect from her.

You can feel Xunaxi standing strong in their truth and strength as they look directly at the camera. To capture the special moment, Xunaxi brought their cousin, photographer Enrique Leyva. In the caption on Instagram, Xunaxi thanks Leyva for “being with me during the most beautiful moments of my life.”

According to social media, Guerra is an artisan Muxe who makes beautiful and lively outfits. They make dresses like the one that Xunaxi wears in their photoshoot and more traditional Zapotec dresses.

Muxe has a long and revered history among the Zapotec people

The third gender dates back to pre-colonial times before the Spanish invaded the country and introduced Catholicism. The introduction of Catholicism and organized religious dogma changed the perception of Muxe people in certain areas, as it has done to indigenous people for centuries.

Today, Muxe people who live in more Western cities in Mexico are more likely to face discrimination due to their gender expression and identity. Meanwhile, Muxe people who live in majority indigenous communities and villages are often more respected.

Muxe people are either vestidas (dressed) or pintado (painted). Though the three-gender system predates the Spanish colonization of Mexico, it wasn’t until the 1950s that Muxe people started to wear dresses in public. This practice has since grown in popularity, with most Muxe people now proudly wearing their huipiles in public.

We are so proud of you, Xunaxi. We love seeing our community’s diversity in expression and cultural richness. This announcement elevates Xunaxi’s identity and gives other Muxe people visibility on a major platform.