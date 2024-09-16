Nicky Jam is feeling the fallout from his recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Trump attempted to pander to Latine voters during a Las Vegas rally, and it is not working out for Nicky Jam. His enthusiastic run to the stage is a moment that might haunt the reggaeton singer for months to come.

Not only did Nicky Jam cozy up to the man who threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria. Trump also thought that Nicky Jam was a woman and made sure to let the crowd know that “she’s hot.”

Maná called out Nicky Jam on social media

Following the endorsement, Mexican rock group Maná decided to remove their collaboration “De Pies a Cabeza” with Nicky Jam from all streaming platforms.

The reason? Well, Maná states that they don’t work with racists—pretty simple.

The endorsement of Trump was just too much for Maná, and they wanted to let their fans know that they unequivocally do not support it.

Let’s just take a moment to watch Trump calling on Nicky during his rally in Las Vegas.

I’m still laughing at this.



Trump asks of the crowd knows who Latin music superstar Nicky Jam is. “She’s hot.”



Nicky Jam is a MAN. RT if you agree Trump is showing evidence of cognitive decline!!



pic.twitter.com/onwvwzRoGz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 14, 2024

The man literally misgenders Nicky Jam, and the singer can’t help but run to the stage and stand next to Trump. Of course, social media has a lot to say about these issues. What ensued after the video hit the internet was a series of posts dragging Nicky Jam.

So you’re telling me NICKY JAM not only endorses Tr*mp, went to his rally, got misgendered by him, and thanked him for it???? pic.twitter.com/KUYGIhdob3 — Diamond 🪬 (@diamondisqveen) September 15, 2024

Honestly, it isn’t super surprising.

A lot of Trump supporters seem to have short memories or are just willing to ignore how Trump has talked about them and their families. Like, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is all aboard the MAGA train after Trump spent the entire 2016 campaign talking about his wife’s looks.

Additionally, Florida Senator Marco Rubio held no punches in 2016, calling Trump a con artist and an embarrassment. Yet, now, Sen. Rubio is all in on Trump.

Hurricane Maria is on everyone’s minds again

Nicky Jam and Anuel and every other Latino artist that supports that fool can get clocked! How are ppl from PR SUPPORTING a person who threw rolls of paper towels during one of the worst climate disasters in PR — sarbies (taylor’s version) (@mastermindbby) September 14, 2024

Puerto Rico was devastated when Hurricane Maria made landfall on the Caribbean island. Residents in Puerto Rico who are American citizens were left without power for 11 months.

Who can forget then-President Trump making a trip to the island to throw paper towels at people in need of help? When pressed about the delay in relief to Puerto Rico, Trump blamed the “big water” surrounding the island.

Nicky Jam deletes endorsement amid criticism

Update: Nicky Jam deletes post supporting Trump, disables comments on last post, after Maná removes their collab in wake of endorsement. Even I’m surprised how hard they’re going at him in comments section of his second to last post pic.twitter.com/wJamdeZo14 — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) September 16, 2024

Nicky Jam hasn’t addressed the controversy head-on yet, but he is clearly feeling the pressure.

The “Hasta el amanecer” singer deleted his endorsement of the former president. The backtracking isn’t a good look without taking accountability but here we are.

It is clear that the fans are not going to let this go without some kind of accountability.

Like they always say, you can delete something from the Internet but screengrabs will always remain. People are not letting Nicky Jam off the hook for his endorsement. Fans and non-fans are sharing their frustration and second-hand embarrassment following the endorsement.

Another “PICK ME” Latino artist supporting some white billionaire who doesn’t even know who you are.

He thought Nicky Jam was some hot PR woman. 😂🤣😂

Why do you dudes embarrass yourselves like this? It’s sad. pic.twitter.com/3X0VKC6O4G — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸💙 (@kingsrush) September 14, 2024

Don’t forget, you can still register to vote for the 2024 election. If you want to know the deadline of voter registration in your state go to vote.gov and register to vote.