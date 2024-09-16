‘She’s Hot’: Trump Misgenders Nicky Jam During Endorsement, Maná Cuts Ties and Drops Collab
Nicky Jam is feeling the fallout from his recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Trump attempted to pander to Latine voters during a Las Vegas rally, and it is not working out for Nicky Jam. His enthusiastic run to the stage is a moment that might haunt the reggaeton singer for months to come.
Not only did Nicky Jam cozy up to the man who threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria. Trump also thought that Nicky Jam was a woman and made sure to let the crowd know that “she’s hot.”
Maná called out Nicky Jam on social media
Following the endorsement, Mexican rock group Maná decided to remove their collaboration “De Pies a Cabeza” with Nicky Jam from all streaming platforms.
The reason? Well, Maná states that they don’t work with racists—pretty simple.
The endorsement of Trump was just too much for Maná, and they wanted to let their fans know that they unequivocally do not support it.
Let’s just take a moment to watch Trump calling on Nicky during his rally in Las Vegas.
The man literally misgenders Nicky Jam, and the singer can’t help but run to the stage and stand next to Trump. Of course, social media has a lot to say about these issues. What ensued after the video hit the internet was a series of posts dragging Nicky Jam.
Honestly, it isn’t super surprising.
A lot of Trump supporters seem to have short memories or are just willing to ignore how Trump has talked about them and their families. Like, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is all aboard the MAGA train after Trump spent the entire 2016 campaign talking about his wife’s looks.
Additionally, Florida Senator Marco Rubio held no punches in 2016, calling Trump a con artist and an embarrassment. Yet, now, Sen. Rubio is all in on Trump.
Hurricane Maria is on everyone’s minds again
Puerto Rico was devastated when Hurricane Maria made landfall on the Caribbean island. Residents in Puerto Rico who are American citizens were left without power for 11 months.
Who can forget then-President Trump making a trip to the island to throw paper towels at people in need of help? When pressed about the delay in relief to Puerto Rico, Trump blamed the “big water” surrounding the island.
Nicky Jam deletes endorsement amid criticism
Nicky Jam hasn’t addressed the controversy head-on yet, but he is clearly feeling the pressure.
The “Hasta el amanecer” singer deleted his endorsement of the former president. The backtracking isn’t a good look without taking accountability but here we are.
It is clear that the fans are not going to let this go without some kind of accountability.
https://x.com/juansaaa/status/1835510174074933706
Like they always say, you can delete something from the Internet but screengrabs will always remain. People are not letting Nicky Jam off the hook for his endorsement. Fans and non-fans are sharing their frustration and second-hand embarrassment following the endorsement.
Don’t forget, you can still register to vote for the 2024 election. If you want to know the deadline of voter registration in your state go to vote.gov and register to vote.