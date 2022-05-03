‘The Valet’ Trailer Stars Eugenio Derbez and Carmen Salinas in One of Her Final Roles

wearemitu

Star-crossed lovers become a Hollywood romance from Hell in Hulu’s latest original film, “The Valet.” Eugenio Derbez, who has endeared himself to American audiences with films like “How to Be a Latin Lover” and his 2018 “Overboard” remake, stars as the titular frontman alongside Samara Weaving (“Ready or Not,” “The Babysitter”).

The upcoming film also stars legendary Mexican actress Carmen Salinas, who passed away in December of last year from a stroke at the age of 82. “The Valet” was in production from early to mid-2021, marking this as one of the final roles for Salinas, who starred in more than 100 telenovelas and movies throughout her decades-long career.

Check out the trailer here!

A synopsis from Hulu tells us:

In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. “The Valet,” directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

Fans of Derbez are thrilled to see a new starring vehicle for the Mexican comedian, who first became a star in the U.S. after his 2013 film, “Instructions Not Included.”

“This looks fun. Yes, the trope is overdone, but at least this doesn’t look like it will fall into the cliche of them ending up together. Which is particularly good considering the 60 year old leading man and 30 year old leading actress, which has been an issue with romantic films in Hollywood in the past. Looks like it’ll simply result in a friendship, and Samara is always a charming lead. Will definitely check this out,” says one YouTube commenter.

“I [can’t] believe we live in a world where Eugenio is in the same project as Samara…AND I’M HERE FOR IT!!!” says another.

On Twitter, the reaction is similarly enthusiastic, with fans eager to see the film as soon as possible.

Mucho éxito mi querido @EugenioDerbez , recibe un fuerte abrazo. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Juan Pablo Gaxiola Gaxiola (@juangaxiola) May 2, 2022

A new Sammy Sam movie for my bday weekend! 😍 Whoop Whoop! — Diego N. (@Blackcrow521) April 14, 2022

So excited! Can't wait 💚 — Samara Weaving Brasil (@weavingbrasil) April 14, 2022

Catch “The Valet” on Hulu starting May 20!

