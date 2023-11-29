‘The Boys’ Spinoff to Feature Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna as Your New Mexico City Superheroes

wearemitu

The Amazon original series “The Boys” could be crossing the border with a new slate of superheroes. According to Deadline, “The Boys: Mexico,” a spin-off of the popular dark comic book stories is in the works.

Though it hasn’t been green-lit yet, the entertainment outlet is reporting that Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will write the screenplay. He was most recently the writer of the D.C. film “Blue Beetle.”

Most of the creators and executive producers of the original series will be reportedly involved in this project including Erick Kripke, Seth Rogen and others.

But as sources told Deadline, longtime friends and collaborators Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal would join the team as executive producers under their production company La Corriente del Golfo. Two of their recent projects have been under the Amazon banner: the bio-drama “Cassandro” starring Bernal and the talk show “Pan y Circo” hosted by Luna.

“The Boys” universe has already expanded to two other series in Italy and India

Amazon has also been looking to expand into local language production in various countries, including Italy, India, and now, Mexico, reports Variety.

According to Deadline’s sources, Mexico City will be the setting for the new Spanish-language series. While the team is currently working on a budget and has not begun casting. Adding that Bernal and Luna are considering taking on non-major roles in the show.

If the project moves forward, it would mark the third spin-off from the Amazon original franchise. The show has been one of Amazon’s most successful original series, according to Variety. It’s received eight Emmy nominations, including one for best drama series in 2021.

Fans are already reacting to the news with digs at Mexican stereotypes in other movies and shows

Several on Twitter posted the now-infamous Sepia filter often used when shows are set south of the border.

THE BOYS | THE BOYS MEXICO 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/9aog2msF4G — Marvel Latin News (@MarvelLatin) November 29, 2023 But there were some who were looking forward to these new characters, and the potential role that Luna might take on.

when diego’s minor role in the boys: mexico is something reminiscent of chace crawford’s the deep pic.twitter.com/Ub8GY64CtP — alexa la cerva (@diegoIunas) November 29, 2023

But we’ll never forget one of Mexico’s original superheroes: El Chapulin Colorado.

THE BOYS: MEXICO looks insane pic.twitter.com/YOD2LtDw53 — TCU 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) November 28, 2023

