‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Trailer Teases Power-Ups, Donkey Kong… and Mario Kart

Illumination Studios just released the final trailer for their “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” an upcoming animated film that puts every character, world, and power-up you love from the Mario universe into one 90-minute story. Basically, a dream come true for any diehard Nintendo fan.

Illumination releases the final “Super Mario Bros. Movie” Trailer

Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and more, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is already becoming one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. Mostly because, despite the horrendous 1993 attempt, it actually looks really good.

The story is pretty standard Mario stuff. Bowser captures someone and Mario has to go save them. What makes the new movie interesting is that, instead of Mario and Luigi saving Peach, it’s Mario and Peach saving Luigi. It may seem like a minor difference, but it is nice to see Peach not be the damsel in distress for once.

While making their way through the Mushroom Kingdom, they encounter just about every single character from this ever-growing universe. Donkey Kong, Toad, the Penguins, the Koopas, the Goombahs, and more all make appearances throughout the film.

The movie is incorporating other characters from the Nintendo-verse

Even Spike, from the lesser-known Mario game “Wrecking Crew” makes an appearance. Illumination presumably got the rights to just about every Nintendo game featuring the iconic character. Who knows what other games the studio plans to incorporate?

That’s not the only Mario game we get a look at it in this latest trailer. Besides the original “Super Mario Bros.” it looks like fans will get bits and pieces of games like “Mario Kart,” too. For even the most casual fans, seeing Mario speed down Rainbow Road will put a smile on your face.

A new look at 'THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE' has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/ZUumz7C9L0 — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) March 9, 2023

One thing to appreciate is the fact that Illumination is doing a good job, so far, of giving fans what they want to see without revealing too much. We get the overall gist of the story, which is in and of itself not a huge surprise, as well as some of the easter eggs we’ll get a chance to see. But really, there’s a lot about the film we just don’t know.

However, the glimpses we have are very promising. Filmmakers constantly struggle to adapt video games for the screen. Mostly because removing the option to play the game completely changes the dynamic. But between this, “The Last of Us,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “Halo,” it seems like Hollywood is finally starting to get it.

Happy Mar10 day!

