Vanessa Bryant Posts Touching Valentine’s Day Tribute to Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant took to social media this week to post a Valentine’s Day tribute to her late husband, longtime Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant. Despite having over 15 million followers on Instagram, Vanessa maintains a private profile.

Vanessa Bryant posts a tribute to Kobe on Valentine’s Day

However, her followers confirmed she posted a tribute captioned “Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant,” with a heart emoji. “Forever & Always,” she wrote with accompanying photos and videos. One of the videos she included originates from a Kobe Bryant fan account, @kobehighlight.

The video pulls clips and photos from Vanessa and Kobe over the years while Kobe answers what his definition of love is in an interview.

Their marriage had ups and downs, but their love endured

“I think I would describe love as happiness,” he said. “I think I’d describe it as a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in a marriage, whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere.”

The two married in 1999 and remained married until Kobe’s death in 2020. There were moments when many thought the couple wouldn’t last. Vanessa filed for divorce in 2011, but the couple ultimately reconciled in 2013.

Together, they had four daughters — Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and Gianna. Tragically, Gianna died in the same helicopter crash that took her father’s life, as well as seven other people.

In her 2020 tribute to Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa said, “Kobe was the MVP of girl dads, or MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave.”

About Gianna, she said, “She had the best laugh. It was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other.”

