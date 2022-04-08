Spanish Podcast ‘Batman Desenterrado’ Is Coming To Spotify — And Alfonso Herrera Has Officially Been Cast As The Lead

Entertainment

Batman franchise fans rejoice: the much-anticipated “Batman Unburied” podcast is officially hitting Spotify exclusively on May 3, and will be available in nine languages. Best part? The Spanish version of the audio series stars Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera (“Ozark,” “Queen of the South”) as Batman himself.

Alfonso Herrera, el nuevo Batman… Confirmado por WB, DC Comics y Spotify. pic.twitter.com/j3J8vqB6gj — ร๏ςเóקคՇค (@SmokeCamello) April 5, 2022

Even better, the Spanish podcast brings tons of other powerhouse actores Mexicanos, including Ana Brenda Contreras (“Dynasty”) who will star as Barbara Gordon, Alfonso Borbolla (“Narcos: Mexico”) as The Riddler, Zuria Vega (“The Five Juanas”) as Kell, and Hernán Mendoza (“Gringo”) as Thomas Wayne.

So what is the Spotify Original podcast about? Written and executive produced by “Dark Knight” trilogy screenwriter David S. Goyer, it will center on Batman/Bruce Wayne as a forensic pathologist working at Gotham Hospital. Wayne must examine victims of The Harvester, a serial killer who’s also a cannibal. As you can imagine, Batman will deal with constant trials, tribulations, and of course, supervillains.

The audio series is also set to air in English, Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian and Italian — who needs Rosetta Stone when you have “Batman Unburied”?

As part of a multi-year deal between Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC, each version of this podcast will bring in local talent and production teams from each country — and will have an adapted script that reflects “the culture and language” while remaining “true to the core story.”

Batman fans can’t stop talking about the new audio series on social media — with users particularly excited about the Spanish-language version and Alfonso Herrera’s starring role. One user wrote, “Alfonso Herrera’s batman… i’m crying” (us too), while another shared, “Mexican pride: Alfonso Herrera will be the new Batman and we love him even more.”

Alfonso Herrera's batman… i'm crying — sayu is triple vaxxed 🐊 (@sayu_speaks) April 7, 2022

Orgullo mexicano: Alfonso Herrera será el nuevo Batman y lo amamos aún más https://t.co/GOmyl8ZcXa — Sofi🇺🇾 (@AMORXPONCHO) April 8, 2022

