Shakira Performing at the 2022 World Cup – Are the Rumors True?

wearemitu

As the wait for the 2022 Qatar World Cup comes to an end, fans are still unsure who’s set to perform at the opening ceremonies. Although a lot of names have been thrown around, with BTS’ Jung Kook confirming that he will be performing, Shakira has neither confirmed nor denied what would be her fourth performance at the World Cup.

Shakira has become something of a World Cup mainstay, performing at the closing ceremonies in 2006, 2010, and 2014. The World Cup stage has been integral to Shakira’s success in more ways than one, turning 2006’s “Hips Don’t Lie” into the biggest hit of the artist’s career while exposing her to an audience of billions.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

With the opening ceremonies just a week away, the 5 billion people waiting to watch them are anxious to know who they should expect on the main stage beside the popular BTS singer. By Friday of last week, Shakira and J Balvin were speculated to be performing along with Nora Fatehi, Dua Lipa, the Black Eyed Peas, and Nigerian artist Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie.

However, Dua Lipa was quick to deny her involvement, citing Qatar’s human rights abuses and anti-LGBT legislation. In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, November 13, Lipa wrote, “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform.”

Dua Lipa desmente os rumores de que vai atuar na cerimónia de abertura do Mundial 2022:



“Vou apoiar Inglaterra à distância e espero visitar o Qatar quando cumprir as promessas sobre direitos humanos que fez quando foi escolhido para receber o Mundial.” pic.twitter.com/5HaCe5dr8K — B24 (@B24PT) November 13, 2022

The reasons behind Shakira’s absence from the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony have never been confirmed, but FIFA most definitely heard from fans who demanded her return during the next competition. Whether they’re allowing the rumors to roam free to generate hype for the big show, opening ceremony enthusiasts are now fully expecting Shakira to perform and may take to the streets if she doesn’t.

FIFA also seems to be overcorrecting for 2018, which was widely considered to be the worst opening ceremony of all time. In Moscow, co-headliners Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina were not enough to follow in 2014’s footsteps, where Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull joined Claudia Leitte in São Paulo, Brazil.

The latest single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack has just been released! 🚨



'Light The Sky' features @BalqeesFathi, Nora Fatehi, Manal, @RahmaRiad and @RedOne_Official ✨



Watch the official music video ⤵️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 7, 2022

If this year’s opening ceremony is even half as star-studded as the rumors suggest, this could go down as one of the all-time greatest World Cup openings ever…but only if Shakira is there, too.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com