Shakira Performing at the 2022 World Cup – Are the Rumors True?
As the wait for the 2022 Qatar World Cup comes to an end, fans are still unsure who’s set to perform at the opening ceremonies. Although a lot of names have been thrown around, with BTS’ Jung Kook confirming that he will be performing, Shakira has neither confirmed nor denied what would be her fourth performance at the World Cup.
Shakira has become something of a World Cup mainstay, performing at the closing ceremonies in 2006, 2010, and 2014. The World Cup stage has been integral to Shakira’s success in more ways than one, turning 2006’s “Hips Don’t Lie” into the biggest hit of the artist’s career while exposing her to an audience of billions.
With the opening ceremonies just a week away, the 5 billion people waiting to watch them are anxious to know who they should expect on the main stage beside the popular BTS singer. By Friday of last week, Shakira and J Balvin were speculated to be performing along with Nora Fatehi, Dua Lipa, the Black Eyed Peas, and Nigerian artist Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie.
However, Dua Lipa was quick to deny her involvement, citing Qatar’s human rights abuses and anti-LGBT legislation. In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, November 13, Lipa wrote, “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform.”
The reasons behind Shakira’s absence from the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony have never been confirmed, but FIFA most definitely heard from fans who demanded her return during the next competition. Whether they’re allowing the rumors to roam free to generate hype for the big show, opening ceremony enthusiasts are now fully expecting Shakira to perform and may take to the streets if she doesn’t.
FIFA also seems to be overcorrecting for 2018, which was widely considered to be the worst opening ceremony of all time. In Moscow, co-headliners Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina were not enough to follow in 2014’s footsteps, where Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull joined Claudia Leitte in São Paulo, Brazil.
If this year’s opening ceremony is even half as star-studded as the rumors suggest, this could go down as one of the all-time greatest World Cup openings ever…but only if Shakira is there, too.
