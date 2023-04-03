Shakira Responds To Piqué’s Latest Comment: ‘Proud To Be Latin American’

Entertainment

Shakira just reacted to ex Gerard Piqué‘s recent interview comments many fans are calling out as “xenophobic” and “racist,” and her response is top-tier.

The soccer player spoke to journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch about Shakira’s internet-breaking Bizarrap session that called him out — and let’s just say his comments were questionable. When asked by the interviewer about Shakira, Piqué referenced how his ex-partner is “Latin American,” proceeding to make negative remarks about the star’s fans.

While Piqué hasn’t clarified his comments, many of Shakira’s fans immediately called him out for being “derogatory” towards Latinos. As one Twitter user put it, “The derogatory and xenophobic way Piqué refers to how Shakira is Latin American, as if us Latinos are less than him, it’s disgusting.” Still, Shakira’s subtle response to the whole ordeal is pure gold — and now that she officially left Barcelona for her new Miami home, it’s the full-circle moment we needed.

This is what Piqué said in his latest Twitch interview

In the recent Twitch interview, Piqué finally gave more insight into his reaction to Shakira’s Bizarrap session, which infamously detailed their breakup to a T. As you likely know, the Barça star reportedly cheated on the “Sale El Sol” singer with 22-year-old Clara Chía Martí. To add insult to injury, Shakira found out by realizing Martí was eating her strawberry jam. Really. The Bizarrap session came in full-swing, referencing Piqué by name with the “salpique” line, and changing the meaning of “Clara-mente” forevermore. It also described Shakira’s issues with her suegra-slash-neighbor, reasons why she put up a witch doll facing her suegra on her balcony. Shakira is queen of breakups— but after “Don’t Bother,” we already knew that.

So, what did Piqué really think about Shakira airing their dirty laundry on the world stage? He explained in the interview, “Now people throw beef… It’s a personal subject… Throwing beef is a trend… But we don’t think about the mental consequences it can have on the person it’s about.”

Piqué continued, “Later we don’t think about the other person… Someone has to commit suicide for people to say they crossed the line. I’m disappointed in society.”

While some people agreed with his statement, others asserted that he did not seem to think about “what Shakira and his kids went through” after he cheated. No matter your perspective on that, his other comment about the singer’s Latinidad left even more to be desired.

This is how Piqué referenced Shakira’s Latinidad in a questionable way

Apart from talking about his issues with Shakira’s Bizarrap session, Piqué also spoke negatively about Shakira’s largely-Latino fanbase. He explained, “My ex-partner is Latin American. You don’t know what I received on social media from her fans… atrocious comments. I don’t care at all, zero.”

At that point, he said those fans “have no life” and referred to them as “robots,” or not real people. He explained, “I don’t know them at all… What kind of importance should I give them? Zero.”

While Piqué seems to have tried to aim his comments at social media users that sent him “hate” online, why reference Shakira’s Latinidad? Apart from just being a confusing comment, did he try to say Shakira’s Latino fanbase is the issue? As one Twitter user put it, “[This feels] racist… ‘My ex is Latin American’… ‘People without a life.’ This man is truly one of those moments that keeps Shakira humble.”

And this was Shakira’s perfect response

Now, Shakira just responded to Piqué’s comment by tweeting, “Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana. 🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽,” or “Proud to be Latin American.” She also noticeably included all the Latin American countries’ flags. Of course, fans took this as a clear reaction to the soccer player’s remarks, and we’re living for it.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” star’s statement about her Latino pride could not come at a better time. News outlets caught wind of her official move from Barcelona to Miami with her kids this past weekend, leaving behind her life in Spain for good. Over on Twitter, she posted a Notes app screenshot about her thoughts on the big move — and her new life.

The singer wrote, “I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same thing that we now look for in another corner of the world next to my family, friends, and the ocean. Today we start a new chapter in the search for happiness.”

And yes, in case you were wondering, this is all of us Latinos right now… because Shakira is everything:

