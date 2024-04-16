Run Don’t Walk: Shakira Just Announced Her ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Tour Dates
Shakira, 47, just announced the first dates off her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, which she calls a “celebration” for lobas everywhere. Describing her upcoming shows as the “tour of [her] life,” Shakira promises one big “party” for her global fanbase. So excuse us while we “Can’t Remember to Forget” our bank accounts when ticket sales start!
Shakira announced her upcoming concerts during her surprise appearance with Argentine DJ Bizarrap at Coachella last weekend. After performing her songs “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” the Colombian singer announced the name of her 2024 tour. “Finally we’re going on tour— starting here, in November!” she told the audience. “Starting here, this November, in this city! Can’t wait!”
Ahead, find everything we know so far about Shakira’s upcoming tour, including cities, dates, and where to buy tickets.
Shakira announced the “first leg” of her upcoming “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”
The Barranquilla-born singer announced her tour dates for the North American leg of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.” She said the “first leg of the tour” will be in North America, and that her international dates will be “announced soon.”
So far, we know that the Barranquilla-born singer’s North American tour will kick off November 2 in Palm Desert, California. Shakira is set to sing the tracks off her new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” as well as her classic songs we’ll be screaming the lyrics to.
As per Billboard, tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 17 through a Citi presale. However, you can sign up for Shakira’s own “Wolfpack” presale on her website for a chance to purchase tickets on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM. Meanwhile, general ticket sales will start Monday, April 22 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.
There will also be VIP packages available, which may include a meet and greet and photo-op with Shakira, an autographed item, VIP merch, and lounge access.
The confirmed North American dates are as follows:
November 2 – Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena
November 7 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
November 9 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum
November 16 – San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center
November 17 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
November 20 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center
November 23 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
November 25 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
November 30 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
December 5 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
December 8 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
Dec. 10 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL at United Center
Dec. 15 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
The “Hips Don’t Lie” star said she was “stoked to finally announce” the tour, marking her first since 2018’s “El Dorado World Tour.”
About her upcoming tour, Shakira previously stated, “I think this will be the tour of my life. I’m very excited. Just think, I had my foot on the brakes. Now I’m pressing on the accelerator — hard.”
“To me, the most important thing is the repertoire,” she added. “That’s why I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime, because I have so many songs.”
Does this mean we’ll finally get to cry-sing to “Antologia” and “Pies Descalzos? We really hope so!
Moreover, about her new tracks, Shakira explains that they are all about “the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience.” We can’t wait!