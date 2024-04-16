Shakira, 47, just announced the first dates off her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, which she calls a “celebration” for lobas everywhere. Describing her upcoming shows as the “tour of [her] life,” Shakira promises one big “party” for her global fanbase. So excuse us while we “Can’t Remember to Forget” our bank accounts when ticket sales start!

Shakira announced her upcoming concerts during her surprise appearance with Argentine DJ Bizarrap at Coachella last weekend. After performing her songs “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” the Colombian singer announced the name of her 2024 tour. “Finally we’re going on tour— starting here, in November!” she told the audience. “Starting here, this November, in this city! Can’t wait!”

Ahead, find everything we know so far about Shakira’s upcoming tour, including cities, dates, and where to buy tickets.

Shakira announced the “first leg” of her upcoming “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

The Barranquilla-born singer announced her tour dates for the North American leg of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.” She said the “first leg of the tour” will be in North America, and that her international dates will be “announced soon.”

I’m so thrilled to announce the first dates for my LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR, a celebration for my wolfpack!



The first leg of the tour will be across North America, the only chance to experience the show in a more intimate way! International dates to be announced… pic.twitter.com/ItMSN6gZKm — Shakira (@shakira) April 16, 2024

So far, we know that the Barranquilla-born singer’s North American tour will kick off November 2 in Palm Desert, California. Shakira is set to sing the tracks off her new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” as well as her classic songs we’ll be screaming the lyrics to.

As per Billboard, tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 17 through a Citi presale. However, you can sign up for Shakira’s own “Wolfpack” presale on her website for a chance to purchase tickets on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM. Meanwhile, general ticket sales will start Monday, April 22 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

There will also be VIP packages available, which may include a meet and greet and photo-op with Shakira, an autographed item, VIP merch, and lounge access.

The confirmed North American dates are as follows:

November 2 – Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena

November 7 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

November 16 – San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center

November 17 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

November 20 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

November 23 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

November 25 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

November 30 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

December 5 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

December 8 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

Dec. 10 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL at United Center

Dec. 15 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

The “Hips Don’t Lie” star said she was “stoked to finally announce” the tour, marking her first since 2018’s “El Dorado World Tour.”

About her upcoming tour, Shakira previously stated, “I think this will be the tour of my life. I’m very excited. Just think, I had my foot on the brakes. Now I’m pressing on the accelerator ­— hard.”

“To me, the most important thing is the repertoire,” she added. “That’s why I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime, because I have so many songs.”

Does this mean we’ll finally get to cry-sing to “Antologia” and “Pies Descalzos? We really hope so!

Moreover, about her new tracks, Shakira explains that they are all about “the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience.” We can’t wait!