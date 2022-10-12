Watch Serena Williams Channel Her Inner Selena Quintanilla Dancing ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ on Vacation in Mexico

Entertainment

It seems like tennis GOAT Serena Williams, 41, is definitely enjoying retirement in the best way possible: vacationing in the beautiful Yucatán Peninsula. The star took to Instagram to post about her trip, complete with dancing to Selena Quintanilla’s “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” around a bonfire.

Williams shared on Instagram that she took the trip to celebrate the bachelorette party of one of her girlfriends, staying at the luxury Riviera Maya hotel Chablé Maroma.

The seven-time Wimbledon champ surprised her fans and followers with a video of her singing and dancing to the famous Selena hit while roasting marshmallows around a bonfire.

Paying tribute to the late Tejano music legend, Williams captioned the video with: “I thought I was Selena for a moment and not Serena. I could never do her justice,” and yep, we’re dying. She knows the lyrics!

Can we just say Serena Williams is officially a Selena fan and we love her even more now?

There’s no doubt retirement looks amazing on the tennis icon as she lives her best life dancing, eating, and relaxing with her closest pals.

Serena Williams dancing and singing to Selena is content I didn’t know I needed — Gabriela (@dabarela) October 11, 2022

Apart from dancing to one of our favorite tunes in the world, Williams took to social media to share more epic moments from her trip to Riviera Maya. She posted a slideshow of herself looking out at the sky, a photo with a friend on the beach at night, and an adorable video singing “I’m a Little Teapot” with a fan. Williams captioned her post with, “Mexico was great. I met fans that sang tea cup songs with me. Saw one of the 7 wonders of the world.”

By her mention of the seven wonders of the world, Williams was talking about none other than the Chichén Itzá Mayan ruins. Several outlets reported how the tennis great saw the ancient city with her friends, describing how she also visited the Tsukán Santuario de Vida cenote and the “Pueblo Mágico” of Valladolid. The star also reportedly went to the restaurant La Casona de Valladolid.

La multi ganadora tenista Serena Williams, visitó #Yucatán 🇲🇽🎾



Su recorrido incluyó Tsukán Santuario de Vida, la zona arqueológica de Chichén Itzá y el Pueblo Mágico de Valladolid, donde probaron la deliciosa gastronomía de la región en el restaurante "La Casona de Valladolid" pic.twitter.com/T1sRJUQm5F — Hablemos de Turismo 🌎 (@hablemosdetur) October 10, 2022

Even more, Williams took to IG Stories to share how she finished off her trip with a “Taco Tuesday” offering of delicious vegan tacos, so it’s safe to say the tennis G.O.A.T. had an amazing time.

