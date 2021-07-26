Sephora’s Clean + Planet Positive Offers The Eco-conscious Beauty Our Planet—and Faces—Deserve

If there’s one cause we can all get behind, it’s being more eco-conscious through our actions and decisions. Besides all the repurposing our elders have taught us—throwing out a butter container is a death sentence at abuela’s house—we’ve made our own changes by putting our best face forward.

Our skin care regimens are just the place to make small but significant changes. By switching our beauty and skincare products to ones made with our environment in mind, even washing our faces can help to make a difference! But with so many products out there, how can we guarantee we’re using items that are eco-conscious? Thankfully, Sephora’s got our backs when it comes to clean beauty!

With their Clean + Planet Positive brands, Sephora provides products that are focused on climate commitments, sustainable sourcing, responsible packaging, clean ingredients, and giving back to our environment.

If you’re brand-new to clean beauty, you’re probably looking for a place to start in your eco-adventure. Check out these popular Clean + Planet Positive products and you’ll be a green diosa in no time.

If the secret to a radiant face is a reliable moisturizer, why would we want anything that isn’t clean and pure? That’s where Sephora Collection’s Nourishing Moisturizer comes into play. With avocado oil to nourish dry skin, this light, non-greasy daily face cream moisturizes, replenishes, and repairs skin while preventing premature aging. Ideal for dry skin, apply this moisturizer to your face and neck twice daily after cleanser for lush, succulent skin.

With this cream as your daily moisturizer, your skin will be free of unwanted ingredients—and so will your trash bin! Sephora Collection’s Nourishing Moisturizer is formulated with 91% natural plant ingredients and is completely vegan. As if that wasn’t eco-conscious enough, its packaging is also completely recyclable. Using a face cream with clean ingredients and waste-free packaging will leave you feeling proud of your beauty decisions—which can only mean good things for your skin!

Just as moisturizing leads to radiant skin, a pure cleanser will leave you looking flawless. With that in mind, Youth to the People’s cult-favorite Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser is just the beauty product you want in your skin regimen. Formulated with cold-pressed antioxidants from spinach, kale, and green tea, this cleanser purifies skin, promotes clearer pores, and supports your skin’s pH balance to discourage unwanted breakouts. This rich gel formula is perfect for any skin type from dry, combination, oily, and normal.

As amazing as their cleanser is, Youth to the People also puts substantial effort into creating sustainable packaging for their skincare goodies. Saying “No!” to Earth-harming plastics, all of Youth to the People’s products use recyclable glass. Additionally, all their outer packaging is made from post-consumer materials and are FSC certified—meaning they come from responsible sources that prioritize environmental conservation. Using this climate conscious product every time you wash your face, you’ll be reminded of the small but impactful way you’re siding with Madre Naturaleza.

One of the best things about our skin is that it’s renewable, sustainable, and self-replenishing. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about most things found in nature. That’s why a product like Biossance’s Squalane + 10% Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum is so incredible. Vegan and paraben-free, this serum uses potent lactic acid to sculpt smoother, softer, and more luminous skin overnight. Clinically proven to improve the look of pores, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles, this night serum rejuvenates your skin to perfection.

Biossance also goes the extra mile to make sure our skin is renewed in the most sustainable way possible. Squalane and squalene, two essential ingredients used in most cosmetics, are harvested from sharks, killing millions of these creatures every year. Instead, Biossance uses a vegan, sugarcane-derived squalene in their serum formula, saving about 2 million sharks every year. While this serum is cruelty-free, this naturally sustainable skincare choice will have you feeling as fierce as these ocean predators.

Even the most well-behaved skin is prone to the occasional breakouts, and these breakouts can unfortunately leave behind dark spots. But there’s no need to stress over those minor imperfections because Caudalíe’s Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum is here to save your face. A Sephora fan-favorite, this oil-free serum uses patented Vinoperfect grape vine sap to boost skin’s radiance. Proving to be 62 times more effective at brightening dark spots than vitamin C, this serum evens skin tone and dims dark spots.

With the Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum boosting the brilliance of our faces, Caudalíe is committed to making an increase of their own. As of 2021, Caudalíe has planted over 8.5 million trees in 8 different countries around the world. Dedicated to helping the environment, this tree planting initiative preserves biodiversity and reduces the impact of climate change. Caudalíe’s commitment to environmental giving will leave your conscience as spotless as its dark spot serum will leave your skin!

If you’re the kind of person who loves to wear a full face of makeup, you’ve got to have an exit plan when it comes time to remove it. Well, say goodbye to scrubbing with makeup wipes! It’s Farmacy’s Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm time to shine! Another Sephora fan-favorite, this sorbet-like cleansing balm uses sunflower and ginger root oils to virtually melt away makeup and remove impurities. This balm also uses papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate skin, leaving it hydrated and smooth as silk.

In addition to being gentle on your skin, Farmacy as a company is dedicated to being gentle with our Earth. With their mission to cultivate conscious beauty, all products use natural, sustainably sourced ingredients that are grown on local farms. The skincare company is also partnered with Feeding America in order to reduce food waste and fight to end hunger in the US. When a skincare product supports both our natural beauty and the natural world, it makes us want to support it even more. Talk about a win-win!

A good moisturizer should bring balanced hydration to your skin so its water content is one of its most important features. That’s why Tata Harper’s Water-Lock Moisturizer is so aptly named! This lightweight, silicone-free moisturizer utilizes pomegranate spheres to hold water at the outer layer of skin and orange blossom peptides to lock in that moisture. Its hyaluronic acid then hydrates and smooths skin to give skin the healthy glow we crave.

Besides being a super hydrator, Tata Harper’s Water-Lock Moisturizer also utilizes an ingenious refill system to reduce waste. Each starter kit comes with a reusable glass jar, a recyclable refill pod, and a reusable pump and cap. Each refill pod provides enough moisturizer for one month. After the pod is empty, pop it out of the jar, recycle it, and pop in a new pod. This system will not only save you from sending 11 glass jars to the landfill every year, all of Tata Harper’s other packaging is recyclable too. Sustainable beauty has never looked so good!

Sephora’s Clean + Planet Positive products make naturally conscientious beauty easier than ever and, we have to admit, that’s a look that suits every face.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com