Before taking a social media hiatus this week, Selena Gomez intrigued her followers by sharing an Instagram story featuring Linda Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir, “Simple Dreams.” Just a little bit before Ronstadt revealed that her journey “all started with a simple dream” on Wednesday. Hmm, someone cooked here.

So, yes, cats out of the bag. “Rolling Stone” has confirmed that Gomez will play Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, which is currently in pre-production. *Jaw-drop*.

Whether you believe in manifestation, it’s worth noting that eight years ago, Gomez herself acknowledged that numerous people had pointed out her striking resemblance to Ronstadt.

But wait, let us refresh your memory on Linda Ronstadt

For those of us who do not quite remember our mothers blasting “La Cigarra” while cleaning at home, Ronstadt has quite the list of accomplishments.

With 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she’s a music legend.

Ronstadt was raised on a 10-acre ranch with her siblings in Tucson, Arizona. Her father was of Mexican and German descent and he belonged to a pioneering Arizona ranching family.

Growing up, Ronstadt saw a significant presence of Mexican music sung by her entire family — something that became a staple in her childhood.

What’s going on with Linda Ronstadt most recently?

Although Ronstadt retired from singing after a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2012, just two years ago she released “Feels Like Home,” an album that weaves together narratives of her heritage and includes cherished Sonoran recipes.

And if you haven’t yet watched the 2022 documentary film titled “Linda and the Mockingbirds,” which chronicles her visit to Mexico, add it to your watch list, stat.

Reactions are pouring in after news broke

With some accurately predicting the future. Ok, gifted.

Others are saying yes, girl, you were made for this:

Overall, people are giving this casting a 10/10:

